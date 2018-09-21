Kendall Jenner/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Kendall Jenner is certainly a multitasker. The model promoted her brother-in-law Kanye West‘s new Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers via an underwear photo shoot that reminded everyone that she’s also a Calvin Klein underwear ambassador.

Kendall took a break from the catwalks at Milan Fashion Week (she most recently walked Moschino and Fendi) to promote West’s newest design for Adidas while sprawled on her hotel bed in cheeky Calvin Klein briefs and a crop top.

“Just got my YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 TRIPLE WHITE. Now available on ADIDAS.COM/YEEZY and YEEZY SUPPLY,” the model, 22, captioned her series of photos, which had her head cropped out to only reveal her lower half.

Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner also supported their brother-in-law on Instagram by showing off her new pair of kicks along with her freshly dyed pastel pink hair color.

Besides her newest butt-baring selfie in her Yeezys, Kendall’s been teasing fans with sexy, semi-revealing photos on social media lately.

After walking the Burberry runway at London Fashion Week (her first show this season), the model posed in front of her bathroom mirror, but made sure to stand far enough way to reveal a hint of under-boob with her nipples perfectly cropped out. In a short video clip she added to the post, the model zoomed in on the mirror to show her flat abs without revealing her breasts.

Kendall cheekily captioned the photo and brief video clip, ““technically this is just my torso…”

The star doesn’t have a problem showing her skin, whether it be on the red carpet or runway, and has famously declared that she’s “cool with her breasts.”

“I’m all about freeing the nipple and I just think it’s cool to show off what’s under your shirt — whether that’s a cute bralette or just skin,” she wrote on website and app last year. “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”