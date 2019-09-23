Kendall Jenner’s 2019 Emmy Awards outfit is even cooler without the dress.

The model, 23, layered an edgy latex turtleneck by Vex under a feminie floral-print Richard Quinn gown (which featured a sleeveless bustier top and mermaid train) for television’s biggest night.

After the award show, Kendall flaunted her figure — and her freshly-dyed brunette hair! — wearing only the sexy long-sleeve bodysuit in a bathroom mirror selfie video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

With one hand propped against the door, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star strikes a pose as she zooms the camera in on her sleek top knot hairstyle, fierce cat-eye makeup, contoured cheekbones and dainty diamond studs.

She also shared two photos of herself wearing the sexy one-piece in an Instagram post. One was a selfie taken inside the bathroom, and the second was a pic posing with her dog.

Kendall attended the 2019 Emmy Awards for the first time ever to present the award for outstanding reality TV series with sister Kim Kardashian West, and both women turned heads on the red carpet.

Kim, who’s graced the Emmys red carpet twice before, wore a curve-hugging black Vivienne Westwood corset gown and layered necklaces including a diamond cross.

During the show, the sisters drew laughter from the star-studded crowd as they presented the reality TV award.

“Our family knows first hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves, telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted,” Kim said on stage.

But Kim, 38 and Kendall did not let that phase them and continued on with their presentation.

Unexpected giggles were not the only hiccup the reality stars faced during the night. Sister Kylie Jenner, 22, was also scheduled to take the stage with them but did not attend the awards show; a source told PEOPLE she was sick.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian joked about her sisters being too busy at the Emmys to live-tweet their reality show’s new episode with her on Sunday night, writing, “I’m here lol #KUWTK.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently airing its 17th season on E! The show first premiered in October 2007 and the series has blown up across the world with millions of viewers.