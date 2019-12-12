Kendall Jenner Mocks Kylie's Over-Lined Lips as She Channels Her on KUWTK Finale

Kendall Jenner is showing off her, um, makeup skills in a new preview of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 finale.

In the clip, the 24-year-old supermodel — who usually always dons brunette strands (except for that one time she rocked blonde hair for just over a week) — channels little sister Kylie Jenner in an ombré pink wig and dramatic makeup.

“Oh my god, it feels amazing on my skin,” Kendall jokes, as she brushes on layers of red liquid lipstick by Kylie Cosmetics all over her mouth and teeth. “It feels so f—ing good.”

And while her messy application isn’t exactly the best advertisement for Kylie’s billion-dollar company, Kendall is successfully promoting the brand’s face products by using a Kylighter mirror, holding up the familiar baby pink and silver chrome package for the KUWTK cameras.

Kendall then FaceTimes her sister, 22, wearing the colorful wig, to which Kylie responds: “Oh my God.”

“I’m Kylie,” the Longchamp ambassador quips.

“You look cute as Kylie,” the youngest KarJenner says, as Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old son Mason (who she shares with ex Scott Disick) chimes in, asking Kylie: “You know you’re talking to yourself, right?”

Kendall then displays a tube of liquid lipstick, mocking her cosmetic mogul sister’s famous makeup videos, and introduces the dusty pink shade: “This is One Wish,” she says, revealing a forearm full of swatches. “And this is what it looks like.”

The rare on-screen moment between the youngest KarJenner sisters comes after Khloé Kardashian, 35, confirmed that Kendall and Kylie have different KUWTK contacts than other members of the reality star family after one fan raised the question on Twitter during Sunday night’s episode.

“this ain’t shade AT ALL but do Kendall and Kylie have different contracts now for #KUWTK? cos Kendall rarely films and Kylie isn’t featured a whole lot?” the social media user said.

Khloé replied: “Kendall and Kylie have different contracts. Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract.”

Also on Sunday’s episode, Khloé and Kim Kardashian West, 39, fought with Kourtney, 40, for refusing to discuss her romantic relationships on-camera. Eventually, Kim suggested firing Kourtney for having “too many f—ing boundaries.”

However, all three women are executive producers on the popular E! reality show, and multiple sources told PEOPLE that Kim cannot actually fire Kourtney.

“Kim, Kourtney and Khloé have equal contracts and equal responsibilities,” one insider explained. “Kim and Khloe both feel they are being very honest and share things on the show that makes them feel vulnerable. It really bugs them that Kourtney plays by other rules.”