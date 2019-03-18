Kendall Jenner's Latest Belfie Is Her Most Wild Yet - and It Stars Kourtney Kardashian Too!

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian just recreated their iconic bikini belfie, but this time they’re not getting cheeky in the snow.

The supermodel, 23, flaunted her backside in a teeny, tiny leopard thong, which she teamed with a matching printed triangle bikini top and bucket hat that concealed her eyes. As she posed, Jenner held her cell phone up and snapped a photo in the bathroom mirror for a sexy butt selfie.

While Jenner loves a solo belfie, she had her oldest sister join in on the phone for this shot. “sunday’s for the girls,” the model wrote on Instagram.

Standing off to her side, Kardashian, 39, squatted down low, pushing her backside out to pose for the camera while wearing a white t-shirt and lime green bikini bottoms.

The sexy photo appears to have been taking while the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Rob Kardashian‘s St. Patrick’s Day-themed 32nd birthday over the weekend.

Jenner and Kardashian also sizzled together in their swimwear during their family’s holiday getaway in Aspen. While the pair lounged in a hot tub and sipped on hot chocolate, they wore matching thong bikinis that showed off a lot of their backsides. The oldest Jenner also sported a pair of Prada Eyewear glasses.

“What’s hotter than hot chocolate?” Kardashian jokingly captioned the revealing shot.

The two provided us with no shortage of sexy swimsuit pictures during their vacation. The supermodel started first by posting a saucy Instagram photo standing in a variety of carefree poses while holding a mug and wearing only a skimpy pink string bikini, a pair of snow boots and a hat. “F— it’s cold,” she captioned the post.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Then a few hours later, Kardashian decided to give her little sister a run for her money. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stripped down and shared her own sexy snaps, simply captioning them, “Copied Kendall.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In one shot, she turned around to show her backside to the camera, which was completely visible in the cheeky thong bottoms.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While plenty of stars said they loved the sisters’ sexy shots in the comments, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch just wanted them to get out of the cold.

“Get inside and put some slippers on!!!” Kris Jenner wrote in the comments.