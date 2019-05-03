Unlike her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, who love to experiment with colorful wigs and daring hair looks, Kendall Jenner hasn’t made a bold hair change in quite some time. But that might change very soon.

“I think about just shaving it all off sometimes,” Jenner, 23, revealed in an interview with E!.

She quickly corrected herself, saying that she doesn’t want to cut it all off. “I mean not like a buzz. But I think about chopping it off,” the model said.

However, there’s one thing that’s been holding Jenner back from making the major switch-up.

“If I cut my hair that short then I just look like my mom. I’ve been on sets before and they put short wigs on me like my mom. It’s too much. I literally am mini Kris Jenner,” she said. “That’s the problem.”

But Jenner might be convinced to chopping her hair all off. “Some of my friends are trying to push me to do it,” she said.

Most recently, Jenner showed off wispy faux bangs on her Instagram and asked her fans: ““yes, no, maybe so?”

Fans immediately compared the star’s bangin’ look to Kris’s.

“I thought this was Kris Jenner,” wrote one fan, while another fan added, “You look so much like your mom”

“Wow! You look like your mamma!” said someone else.