Kendall Jenner Continues Her 'No-Pants' Trend at the 2023 Met Gala in a Daring Black Bodysuit

For an event that's centered around red carpet steps, Kendall Jenner surely steps up her fashion game each time she attends the Met Gala.

Remember her nearly naked homage to Audrey Hepburn in 2021? Or her campy orange, feather-accented Atelier Versace gown in 2019? How about last year's two-piece ensemble that she glammed up with bleached-out eyebrows?

Fortunately for wide-eyed fashion lovers, Kendall's 2023 Met Gala look didn't disappoint! After debuting her "no-pants" trend in 2022, the model, 27, kept the drama going on the red carpet, opting for a sequined black bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves and nothing on her lower half.

The glittering one-piece — which left little to the imagination as Kendall turned around to climb the stairs — was topped off with a silver crystal-embellished collar and shimmering sky-high platinum boots. As for her glam, Kendall kept things sleek with a high pony and nude makeup look, her bold brows on full display.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The 2023 Met Gala marks Kendall's eighth appearance at the exclusive affair since making her debut in 2014. Officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," this year's theme honors the famed German fashion designer, who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.

And as per tradition, Kendall made sure to stop on the red carpet to pose with her famous sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The trio stunned in their glam sibling moment, with Kim glowing in a dramatic pearl dress while Kylie donned a fiery red gown.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

The 2023 Met Gala isn't the first time Kendall paid homage to the late French fashion designer. In fact, she recently honored Lagerfeld in Vogue's 2023 May tribute cover that celebrated the legendary Lagerfeld.

Shot at Paris' Grand Palais, Kendall was one of ten models asked to "cast Lagerfeld's legacy into the future." She donned a dress designed by Donatella Versace — one of the ten designers invited to create looks in his name — and posed alongside models like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, among others.

John Shearer/WireImage

Kendall and Lagerfeld had a history of creative collaboration as they worked together on several projects and campaigns for different publications. In May 2016, a conversation had between the two was published for Harper's Bazaar at the start of Kendall's career.

"When you think of Karl Lagerfeld, someone that amazing, you sort of don't think they actually exist. I met him at my first fitting for Chanel two years ago. I was already nervous because it was my first season, my first Chanel show, and I didn't really know what I was doing," Kendall said at the time.

"I got to know Karl when I was shooting with him for the Karl Lagerfeld campaign. I had heard a lot from Cara Delevingne about how funny he is, how he's normal and just a cool guy. Now every time we get to work together, the relationship gets better," she said.

Kevin Tachman/Getty

Last year, Kendall chose a two-piece ensemble featuring a jaw-dropping, full-bodied skirt with a long train and a sheer, nipple-baring tank top under a fishnet crop top. She paired the Prada with platinum brows, making a bold beauty statement.

Kendall made her Met Gala debut in 2014 wearing a custom blush mermaid-style Topshop gown and 82 carats of Chopard diamonds. The following year she attended in a custom design by then-Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa. "We only showed Kendall one option — the perfect one," he told PEOPLE at the time.

The model went on to wear a sheer, cutout Atelier Versace gown in 2016, a barely-there see-through La Perla Haute Couture gown in 2017, an angelic Off-White look in 2018, the aforementioned Atelier Versace in 2019 and a sheer crystal-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture in 2021.