This is the star's second fully sheer dress at the iconic event, after wearing a visible thong to the 2017 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner Does a 'Naked Dress' Take on an Iconic Audrey Hepburn Look at the 2021 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner is ... My Bare Lady.

The supermodel attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in a sheer crystal-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture gown over a corset bodysuit. A sparkling high-neck choker and retro updo completed the look.

If it seemed familiar, it's because it was an apparent homage to Audrey Hepburn's iconic Givenchy gown from the pivotal ball scene in My Fair Lady. The supermodel posted a clip of from the iconic film and a black-and-white photo of Hepburn wearing the crystal-embellished dress on her Instagram Story before hitting the red carpet.

kendall jenner Credit: Kendall Jenner/instagram

Jenner arrived without her boyfriend, basketball star Devin Booker, surprising some fans who hoped tonight would mark their big red carpet debut as a couple.

Jenner, 25, and Booker, 24, are known to keep their relationship low profile. The couple was first linked in April 2020, and didn't make their relationship Instagram official until earlier this year, on Valentine's Day. In June, they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Instagram, both sharing a number of sweet snaps on their feeds.

A source told PEOPLE in June that the two were going strong. "She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier," the source said. "Her whole family loves Devin too."

Last month, Jenner wore Booker's Olympic Gold medal during a lake getaway with her boyfriend. Booker earned his first Olympic gold in Tokyo this summer as a member of Team USA's basketball team.

Jenner made her "fashion prom" debut in 2014 wearing a custom blush mermaid-style Topshop gown and 82 carats of Chopard diamonds draped around her neck. The look likely inspired a ton of real prom outfits that year.

Jenner's crystal-covered, jade gown in 2015 was custom designed by then-Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa. "We only showed Kendall one option — the perfect one," he told PEOPLE at the time. "We wanted her to feel sexy, luxurious and confident."

The color was inspired by the theme "China: Through the Looking Glass," and was the starting point for the dress. "I wanted the color of the dress to resemble jade, which to me is very emblematic of China," Costa said, adding that the lace-up sides were a last-minute add to "emphasize Kendall's already amazing shape."

The supermodel continued to show skin in 2016, wearing an abs-baring, sheer, cutout Atelier Versace gown. But her most jaw-dropping moment was 2017's naked dress. Jenner left jaws on the carpet the second she hit the carpet in her see-through La Perla Haute Couture gown which boasted a dramatic front cut-out and visible thong bodysuit underneath.

In 2018, Jenner switched gears and opted for a more covered up look, wearing an angelic off-the-shoulder ruched couture top with with sheer elbow-length gloves and matching "long train" couture pants designed by her date for the evening, Off-White creative director and designer Virgil Abloh.

For her most recent Met appearance in 2019, Jenner teamed with Versace once again, going big for the night's "camp" theme in an orange, feather-accented Atelier Versace gown with so many plumes at the bottom, the supermodel said she "almost tripped myself!"

Her sister Kylie also channeled a Vegas show girl in a purple look from the Italian fashion label.

This year's Met Gala was a salute to the evolution of American fashion, and organizers said it would celebrate role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

The Sept. 13 benefit event will kick off a two-part exhibition. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, 2021, and run through September 5, 2022, to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," according to Vogue and exhibit organizers.