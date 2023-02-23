See Kendall Jenner Make Rare Runway Appearance at Prada Show During Milan Fashion Week 

Kendall Jenner is making a catwalk comeback.

After staying low-key in her runway career for the last few months, the model and entrepreneur returned to the high-fashion stage with an appearance at Milan Fashion Week.

On Thursday, the Kardashians star, 27, showed off her strut during the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 show. She wore a tan hooded toggle coat and pointy-toe, citrus-hued heels.

Jenner also donned quite the experimental beauty look, which featured feathery light blue eyelashes set against natural face makeup.

This is Jenner's second time walking fashion week with the Italian label. For her runway debut with the brand, which occurred last February, she wore an indigo belted bomber jacket with feather accents over a transparent skirt. She also took the moment to step out as a redhead for the first time.

But, while the 818 Tequila founder appeared calm, cool and collected on the outside, she later confessed in a season 2 episode of The Kardashians that she felt some "uncomfortable" jitters with her older sis Kim Kardashian cheering her on from the front row.

"When I'm walking down a runway having a family there is really really cool but at the same time makes me uncomfortable. When they cheer or they do something that makes me cringe I just can't stand it," she admitted.

Although Jenner's fashion show appearances have been sparse, she's still made sure to keep her Instagram up to date with some cheeky posts.

Earlier this month, she shared a sultry Instagram carousel including videos of her posing in lingerie. In one clip she even filmed herself in the mirror topless, though covering her chest with one arm.

Jenner's also been busy hanging out with singer Bad Bunny. The two sparked romance rumors after they were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles over the weekend. The outing was reported by TMZ as a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

A source tells PEOPLE that the model and rapper, 28, "are spending time together."

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," adds another source. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house."

"She likes him and is having fun," the source continues. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."