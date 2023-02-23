See Kendall Jenner Make Rare Runway Appearance at Prada Show During Milan Fashion Week 

The Kardashians star returned to Milan Fashion Week for her second Prada show amid rumored romance with Bad Bunny

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 05:29 PM
US model Kendall Jenner presents a creation for Prada on February 23, 2023 during the Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Women's Collections as part of the Fashion Week in Milan.
Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty

Kendall Jenner is making a catwalk comeback.

After staying low-key in her runway career for the last few months, the model and entrepreneur returned to the high-fashion stage with an appearance at Milan Fashion Week.

On Thursday, the Kardashians star, 27, showed off her strut during the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 show. She wore a tan hooded toggle coat and pointy-toe, citrus-hued heels.

Jenner also donned quite the experimental beauty look, which featured feathery light blue eyelashes set against natural face makeup.

US model Kendall Jenner presents a creation for Prada on February 23, 2023 during the Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Women's Collections as part of the Fashion Week in Milan.
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty

This is Jenner's second time walking fashion week with the Italian label. For her runway debut with the brand, which occurred last February, she wore an indigo belted bomber jacket with feather accents over a transparent skirt. She also took the moment to step out as a redhead for the first time.

But, while the 818 Tequila founder appeared calm, cool and collected on the outside, she later confessed in a season 2 episode of The Kardashians that she felt some "uncomfortable" jitters with her older sis Kim Kardashian cheering her on from the front row.

"When I'm walking down a runway having a family there is really really cool but at the same time makes me uncomfortable. When they cheer or they do something that makes me cringe I just can't stand it," she admitted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Prada - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Although Jenner's fashion show appearances have been sparse, she's still made sure to keep her Instagram up to date with some cheeky posts.

Earlier this month, she shared a sultry Instagram carousel including videos of her posing in lingerie. In one clip she even filmed herself in the mirror topless, though covering her chest with one arm.

Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner; Bad Bunny. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Jenner's also been busy hanging out with singer Bad Bunny. The two sparked romance rumors after they were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles over the weekend. The outing was reported by TMZ as a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

A source tells PEOPLE that the model and rapper, 28, "are spending time together."

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," adds another source. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house."

"She likes him and is having fun," the source continues. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia
Kendall Jenner's Dating History: From Harry Styles to Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are 'Hanging Out' Together and 'Having Fun,' Says Source
Kendall Jenner Responds to Claims She Photoshopped Bikini Photo by Showing Off Her Crazy Long Hands
Kendall Jenner Responds to Claims She Photoshopped Bikini Pic by Showing Off 'Bizarre' Long Hands
Christian Siriano show, Backstage, Fall Winter 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Feb 2023
Lindsay Lohan Cheers on Siblings Aliana and Dakota from the Front Row at Christian Siriano's NYFW Show
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André Pose for Nude Valentine's Day Photos Amid Rumored Romance
Michael Kors - Fall 2023 - RTW - Front Row
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Dress
Kendall Jenner Wears Curve-Hugging Sheer Dress at Lori Harvey's Birthday Party — See Her Daring Look!
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Kendall Jenner Feels 'Uncomfortable' When Her Family Cheers at Her Fashion Shows: 'Makes Me Cringe'
kate moss
Kate Moss' Most Iconic Moments and Throwback Photos
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Hits Paris in Daring Bondage-Style Black Dress While in Town for Fashion Week
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Brings Back Her Favorite Beauty Look for a Night Out: Bleached Brows
kendall jenner; kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Cheers on a Red-Haired Kendall Jenner from the Front Row at Prada Fashion Show
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
See What the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah Party, from Latex to Lace
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet