The glow up is real!

Kendall Jenner looked back at some clips of herself and sister Kylie Jenner during early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and opened up about her transformation on the show, calling the first few seasons her “ugly years.”

During a clip from KUWTK shared by E! on YouTube, Jenner, 22, took a break from a photo shoot to reminisce about her younger self with hairstylist Jen Atkin.

“You have to see this video,” Jenner said to Atkin while wrapped up in a gravity blanket, which the model says “helps with” her anxiety.

She continued, “How ugly we were. Like the glow-up is actually just nuts.”

In the short snippet from season one of the hit E! series, the then-preteen Jenner sisters ran around mom Kris Jenner‘s bedroom and pretending to act like sister Kim Kardashian West.

“Money doesn’t grow on trees,” Kris said to Kendall. She promptly replied, “Yes it does. It’s paper.”

“What voice are you using?” Atkin asked the supermodel, who spoke in a high-pitched tone throughout the entire throwback video.

“I’m a baby Jen! I’m like 14!” Jenner replied.

Atkin said, “You sound like a valley girl! The glow up is real.”

Over the years, the Jenner sisters have opened up about the challenges of growing up on-camera. “They got to live their teen years in a very different way than we did,” Kendall told PEOPLE, noting that her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé didn’t become famous until their 20s. “They lived it normally and then once they were already grown up, they went through what we are now going through.”

“They even say to us: ‘If I was in your position, I would not be able to handle it,’” Kendall added.

Kylie, although grateful for the life fame has provided her, felt like she’s paid a price living in the spotlight.

“I for sure didn’t choose this life, but I’m not going to say that I’m totally innocent, because I am keeping up this lifestyle. I know I’m making myself more famous by having an Instagram and posting photos, but I’m not that type of person where I want all the attention,” she said. “I don’t like that. It actually freaks me out, because it reminds me that I’m ‘Kylie f—ing Jenner.’ ”

Kylie continued, “A lot of people have it worse than me. It’s just it is a lot to handle. Sometimes, I’m like: ‘This is it. I’m going insane.'”