Kendall Jenner Gets Long Acrylic Nails Just Like Sister Kylie Jenner (After Once Calling Her Out!)

Kendall Jenner‘s nails are starting to look a lot like her sister’s.

The supermodel usually keeps her tips shot, but showed off what appears to be a fresh acrylic manicure featuring long, squared off nails courtesy of Modern Pamper Salon in North Hollywood — a favorite among Kendall’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Although Kendall’s nails aren’t quite as long as Kylie’s have been in the past, the lengthier style surely took the star some getting used to. In an interview together in 2015, when Kylie was asked “How do you deal with the length?” Kendall quickly jumped in and added, “I ask her that all the time.”

Kendall Jenner/Instagram; Inset: Getty

But whether their nails are long or short, acrylic or natural, keeping their tips neat is something their mom Kris Jenner drilled into their heads at a young age.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“My mom would make us do it,” the model said. “She would have a nail artist come to the house once a week and she would make us get our nails done. She was like, ‘You are never going to look like you’re not put together.’ So we were always getting them done.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who Have Experienced Spray Tan Fails

After missing out on Kylie’s mani snaps during her social media hiatus while pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster, the makeup mogul shared her freshly painted nails on Snapchat two months after giving birth that paid tribute to her daughter with an “S” initial on one nail.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Fans quickly started worrying that Kylie’s love of long nails might not be the most practical beauty choice for the new mom.

Twitter user @sweetsavannahle wrote, “How the eff does @KylieJenner wear such long nails with a newborn? I can’t even go long without scratching my own face.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“don’t wanna be a b—h but the length of kylie jenner’s nails tells me all i need to know about her parenting/lack thereof,” another Twitter user said.

However, long nails and all, sources say Kylie is a great mom. “With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a source told People.

The insider added, “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

Kim Kardashian West also recently experimented with fake glue-on nails at the Met Gala, which she actually had flown out to N.Y.C. from L.A. with Katy Perry.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA LOL,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on Twitter. “They are just glued on! So had to show her!”

Like Kylie, Khloé Kardashian has always had a love for acrylics. While pregnant with daughter True Thompson, the star rocked both hot pink and baby pink nails to celebrate the baby’s gender.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Even though Khloé’s obsessed with long nails, she’s been open about the challenges you face when wearing them.

“You guys know I LOVE my long nails but doing certain things is a STRUGG fest!!” she wrote on Twitter.

On her website and app, Khloé shared, “Little necklace clasps and earring backs are a long-nailed girl’s worst nightmare. I usually end up asking someone for help or just sleeping in my jewelry.”