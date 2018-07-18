Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at Her and Kylie Jenner's Transformation Since Season 1 of KUWTK

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were both just young tweens when season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians first aired, and since then, we’ve watched the two stars grow up on television and embark on huge careers in fashion and beauty. And with season 15 of the hit E! reality series premiering in two weeks, Kendall shared a throwback of the duo that shows how much the sisters’ have evolved over the years.

On her Instagram story, Kendall posted a shot of herself and Kylie at the season 1 viewing party of KUWTK (nearly 11 years ago!) alongside a photo of the Jenner sisters’ posing behind-the-scenes at a photo shoot on Tuesday.

Kendall captioned the photos, “season 1 – season 15” and added in three laughing emojis to subtlety poke fun at their transformation.

In her Instagram post, Kendall called Kylie her “alien sister” in the caption of the matching makeup selfie she shared which shows the sisters first smiling from a distance, but Kylie didn’t seem to mind. “love u sister @kendalljenner,” Kylie wrote of her selections from the photoshoot on Instagram.

Last week, Kylie made headlines when she was named one of America’s richest “self-made” women as she graced the cover of Forbes‘ ranking of the most successful female businesswomen thanks to her namesake makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie, who’s surpassed older sister Kim Kardashian West as the most profitable member of the family, swiftly turned her idea to launch lip kits into a $900 million business in the span of two years. And Fortune reported that if she maintains the same pace, she’s likely to surpass Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.

And the star credits her success to her more than 100 million social media followers. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she says in the Forbes cover story. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”