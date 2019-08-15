Gigi Hadid and Olivia Culpo Both Wore These Kendall Jenner-Designed Jeans — and You Can Shop Them on Amazon

Image zoom Getty (2)

While walking the red carpet, celebrities tend to opt for one-of-a-kind pieces to stand out from the crowd. But when it comes to their casual off-duty looks, it turns out they all typically reach for the same sleek styles. We’ve seen it happen with comfy leggings, roomy tote bags, and most recently a pair of fashion-forward jeans.

Both Olivia Culpo and Gigi Hadid have been spotted in this pair of relaxed straight-leg jeans from Ksubi’s fall 2019 collaboration with Kendall Jenner. While the light blue stonewash jeans may look like your average pair of denim, the two trendsetting models proved just how versatile the jeans can be by putting their own stylish spin on the laid-back basic.

Last month, Gigi styled her pair with a striped short-sleeve top that she left unbuttoned to expose her white bralette and killer abs. She completed her cool look with white block-heel booties, trendy tiny shades, and multiple layered necklaces. Meanwhile, last week Olivia elevated the casual jeans with a cropped tee, strappy sandals, and oversized Christian Dior tote bag.

It’s easy to see why both girls are fans of the Ksubi x Kendall Playback Skream Trashed Flash Jeans: The non-stretch jeans are made from a premium denim fabric and feature five roomy pockets, a zip fly, and edgy distressed detailings. Along with being super comfortable, the baggy straight-leg jeans are also designed to look flattering on all shapes and sizes.

The best part? These celeb-approved designer jeans are currently available on Amazon, so they can be yours in just two days time, thanks to Amazon Prime. But you’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of free two-day shipping — these popular jeans are already selling out fast. If you’re exact size is no longer available, don’t fret! You can thankfully shop the chic celeb-approved and model-designed jeans at Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Saks Fifth Avenue too.

Buy It! Ksubi x Kendall Playback Skream Trashed Flash Jeans, $240; amazon.com