Kendall Jenner Hangs Out with Kourtney Kardashian's Former Fling Luka Sabbat in London

After walking in the Burberry show during London Fashion Week Monday, Kendall Jenner enjoyed some free time with her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s former fling, Luka Sabbat.

The 24-year-old model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an Instagram post that included a photo of herself and Sabbat, 22, each leaning over a table with their faces nearly touching.

While Jenner’s eyes appeared to be locked on Sabbat, the Grown-ish actor stared off at the camera.

“After Burberry,” Jenner captioned the post, which also included two photos of her on a couch and one with Danish model Mona Tougaard.

Last weekend, both Jenner and Sabbat, who is also a budding face in the fashion world, attended the Longchamp show during New York Fashion Week. The two sat front row, alongside other stars like Ashley Benson and Storm Reid, but not directly next to each other.

Sabbat was first linked to Kardashian, 40, in September 2018 after her split from Younes Bendjima, 26, but a source told PEOPLE the following month that the casual romance had run its course.

“Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka,” the source said at the time. “It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal. She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and her work.”

After their split, Kardashian was spotted out with Sabbat twice. In early November 2018, the two were seen leaving Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ 49th birthday bash at Ysabel in L.A., and then the mom of three attended Sabbat’s 21st birthday party at Peppermint Club in West Hollywood later that month.

Kardashian has since seemingly rekindled things with Bedijima. After she included a photo of him in a slideshow of pictures from her Christmas Eve party in December, a source confirmed the pair were back on.

“They have fun together and her kids like him,” the source said. “He seems very committed to Kourtney. She’s happy that they are back together. She didn’t want to hide the relationship any more. It was her decision to make it public again.”

Another source also recently told PEOPLE that Jenner was back with her basketball player ex, Ben Simmons. The two were photographed relaxing poolside in Miami the day after the Super Bowl.