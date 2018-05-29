Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Pose in Sexy Bikinis for 'Low-Key' Memorial Day Weekend

Stephanie Petit
May 29, 2018 08:07 AM

Kamp Kourtndall is in session — but the required attire is a little different from the average summer camp uniform.

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian spent their Memorial Day at the pool, showing off their summer-ready figures in sultry bikinis.

A photo shared by Kourtney on Instagram — also featuring Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods and half of the musical duo Simi and Haze holding water guns — showed off the siblings’ two-piece suits. Kourtney, 39, opted for a simple pink bikini while Kendall, 22, rocked an appropriately patriotic red and blue number.

The sisters also modeled their looks for the kick-off to the summer season on pool rafts that resembled jet skis. “Low key,” Kourtney captioned the shot.

Kendall later shared the sun with another pal: her Doberman Pinscher. The model covered her face as she soaked up some rays with her furry friend by her side on a poolside lounge chair.

“Cute but she’ll rip your face off,” she warned of her pet in the caption.

RELATED: How the Stars Are Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend

Kourtney’s holiday weekend included another pool-ready look as well. On Sunday, she shared a photo of herself tanning in a black bikini with a drink in hand. She paired the suit with sunglasses and a baseball cap.

But bathing suits weren’t the only attire for the long weekend: athlesiure gear was also required.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashiana and Kendall Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney shared videos from her exercise session with Kendall and other pals on Monday morning, proving that the ladies take no days off.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now