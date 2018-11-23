Kendall Jenner Jokes About Being the Only Member of Her Famous Family Without 'Babies'

Kendall Jenner is the only KarJenner family member who doesn’t yet have children, and she’s totally okay with that — in fact, she’s fully embracing it.

On Friday, Kendall, 23, shared a photo of herself sunbathing in the grass wearing a teeny string bikini and oversized sun hat.

She quipped in the caption, “All my siblings posting their babies and s—t and i’m just like…”

Her hilarious jab at all the cute candids her family has been sharing over the past day is garnering a ton of supportive comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Living your best life.”

While others wrote, “This wins! 🤣” and “You’re the best.”

Kendall’s bikini pic is actually a throwback to her vacation in October, where she wore the same skimpy bikini and straw hat in videos she shared dancing and singing near a pool.

Kendall spent Thanksgiving with most of the Kardashian-Jenner crew. The family gathered at Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, California, for a blow-out family reunion.

Kendall was joined by Kris’ mother, MJ, Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and 3-year-old Reign.

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West were on-hand with their three kids, North, 5, Saint, 2 and Chicago, 8 months. And Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott celebrated their 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster‘s first Thanksgiving with the group as well.

The only Kardashian sister missing from the family fun was Khloé Kardashian, who spent the holiday in Cleveland with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and their 7-month-old daughter, baby True.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” an insider told PEOPLE ahead of the holiday. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

But just because they were apart, it didn’t keep them from reminiscing together about past Thanksgivings.

Kim shared a throwback photo of Khloé, Kourtney and herself from back in the day, poking fun of their beauty looks in the caption. She wrote, “I’m thankful for the glow up.”

The Instagram account Comments by Celebs noticed that Khloé commented on the photo writing, “I’m not liking this picture btw.” And Kourtney chimed in: “I’ll like it but oh wow the glow up.”