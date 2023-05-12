Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach in Black Bikini During Sun-Drenched Getaway: See the Photos!

The model enjoyed a glass of her 818 Tequila during her latest vacation

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 08:03 AM
Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach in Black Bikini During Sun-Drenched Getaway
Photo: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kendall Jenner is having some fun in the sun!

The model, 27, shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram Thursday from a sun-soaked getaway, in which she hit the beach in a black bikini and red cap.

In the photos, The Kardashians star is seen posing on the sand, taking a dip in the crystal-clear water and enjoying a glass of her 818 Tequila in an eight-shaped bottle.

She captioned the carousel of photos with a single guitar emoji, and in the last photo, Jenner struck an air guitar pose on the beach in front of the tropical backdrop.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were quick to gush about their sibling in the comments section of the post, with Kylie, 25, writing, "The cutest !!!!!!!"

Khloé, 38, added, "Honestly….. you're just perfect."

Jenner's vacation comes after her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month, where she rocked two revealing looks.

Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach in Black Bikini During Sun-Drenched Getaway
Kendall Jenner Instagram

The reality star channeled the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired theme and dress code of the gala on the red carpet in a sequined black bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves and nothing on her lower half. The glittering one-piece was topped off with a silver crystal-embellished collar and shimmering sky-high platinum boots.

Jenner then changed up her look for the after party, sporting a black thong underneath a sheer metallic bodysuit and black crop top with pearl straps. She accessorized with oversized diamond stud earrings and strappy black sandals and carried a gray, sparkly clutch.

She attended the after party with Bad Bunny, who she has been linked to since February amid their rumored romance.

Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach in Black Bikini During Sun-Drenched Getaway
Kendall Jenner Instagram

Earlier this month a source exclusively told PEOPLE that things are "getting more serious" between the pair.

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The insider also noted that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the source said. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

Related Articles
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out for a Workout in Miami Following First Met Gala Since Tom Brady Divorce
Bethenny Frankel, borat
Bethenny Frankel Jokes That Her Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Makes Her Feel Like Borat
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother'
Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in a Sparkly Bra Top and Maxi Skirt on 'The Mother' Red Carpet
mindy kaling rollout
Mindy Kaling on Wearing 'Sexy' Swimwear as a Mom: 'I Don't Need a Skirted Bathing Suit' (Exclusive)
Rita Ora Eurovision
Rita Ora's Cone Bra Corset Steals the Show on the Eurovision Stage
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsEjdNEJCi8/ Verified weekend recap 💃 9h
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Soaks Up the Sun During Arizona Vacation
Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket Tout
Meghan Markle's Go-To Spring Jacket Is No Longer Available — but This Upgraded Version Is on Sale
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Turns a New York City Street Into Her Personal Runway in an Ultra Mini Skirt and Oversized Coat
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Shows Off All Her Curves in a Daring — and Super Low-Cut! — One-Piece Swimsuit
Front Row and After Show of the Chanel Collection Cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Pictured: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie Wears a Retro-Inspired Bikini Top for Rare Date Night Out with Husband Tom Ackerley
Front Row and After Show of the Chanel Collection Cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Pictured: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie, Sofia Richie, Riley Keough and Elle Fanning Among Stars at Chanel Cruise 2023/24 Show
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
mindy kaling rollout
Mindy Kaling Talks New Swimwear Collab: 'I'm Feeling Really Confident in My Body These Days' (Exclusive)
Elizabeth Hurley Post New Bikini Pics
Elizabeth Hurley Models Her Own Bikini Designs in Sultry Mirror Photos
India Amarteifio attends Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" World Premiere Screening Event at Regency Village Theatre on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Queen Charlotte' Star India Amarteifio Talks Her Character's 'Reimagined' Natural Hair
Heidi Klum attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Heidi Klum Brings Undersea Vibes as She Goes From Bikini to Ethereal 'Little Mermaid' Premiere Look 