Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach in Black Bikini During Sun-Drenched Getaway: See the Photos!

Kendall Jenner is having some fun in the sun!

The model, 27, shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram Thursday from a sun-soaked getaway, in which she hit the beach in a black bikini and red cap.

In the photos, The Kardashians star is seen posing on the sand, taking a dip in the crystal-clear water and enjoying a glass of her 818 Tequila in an eight-shaped bottle.

She captioned the carousel of photos with a single guitar emoji, and in the last photo, Jenner struck an air guitar pose on the beach in front of the tropical backdrop.

Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were quick to gush about their sibling in the comments section of the post, with Kylie, 25, writing, "The cutest !!!!!!!"

Khloé, 38, added, "Honestly….. you're just perfect."

Jenner's vacation comes after her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month, where she rocked two revealing looks.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

The reality star channeled the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired theme and dress code of the gala on the red carpet in a sequined black bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves and nothing on her lower half. The glittering one-piece was topped off with a silver crystal-embellished collar and shimmering sky-high platinum boots.

Jenner then changed up her look for the after party, sporting a black thong underneath a sheer metallic bodysuit and black crop top with pearl straps. She accessorized with oversized diamond stud earrings and strappy black sandals and carried a gray, sparkly clutch.

She attended the after party with Bad Bunny, who she has been linked to since February amid their rumored romance.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Earlier this month a source exclusively told PEOPLE that things are "getting more serious" between the pair.

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The insider also noted that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the source said. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."