Kendall Jenner Leads World's Highest Paid Model List With $22.5 Million in Earnings

Kendall Jenner walked in major runway shows (Burberry! Versace! Fendi!), covered American Vogue (among many other high fashion magazines) and even made her grand return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — all which helped the star maintain her reign as 2018’s highest paid supermodel in the world.

The 23-year-old model earned $22.5 million in the 12 months prior to June 2018 to top this year’s ranking of highest-paid models according to Forbes’ annual report. Kendall’s earnings slightly top hers from last year, which came in at $22 million.

Besides her numerous runway appearances and magazine shoots, much of Kendall’s pocketing from her hefty contracts with brands like Estée Lauder, Adidas, Longchamp and Calvin Klein.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian West congratulated the star for the impressive title with a tweet. “Damn sis!!!!!!!! Get it giiiiirrrrrrrlllllllll,” Kim proudly wrote.

Damn sis!!!!!!!! Get it giiiiirrrrrrrlllllllll https://t.co/o1qtAvcIBg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2018

Coming in right behind Kendall, model Karlie Kloss clocked in a total of $13 million in earnings this year as the second highest paid supermodel, with Chrissy Teigen ($11.5 million), Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ($11.5 million), Gisele Bündchen ($10 million) and Cara Delevingne ($10 million).

Kendall isn’t the only high-earning member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. According to Forbes, the star’s younger sister Kylie Jenner, 21, brought in an estimated $166.5 million pretax in in the same time frame thanks to her lucrative Kylie Cosmetics empire.

After launching her namesake makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie’s used her loyal fanbase and powerful social media platform to catapult the brand into one of the fastest growing companies in the beauty business. In July, Forbes reported that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, which includes an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone. Combining all of the mogul’s profits, Forbes estimates the brand alone is worth nearly $800 million, which Kylie maintains sole ownership of.

That, plus her product endorsements (she’s done sponsored posts for Fit Tea Wraps, waist trainer company Waist Gang Society and more), Keeping Up with the Kardashians paycheck, Kendall + Kylie clothing line and Puma deal, Forbes “conservatively” estimates the star is worth $900 million.