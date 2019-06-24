The Reason Why Kendall Jenner Hasn't Tried Sister Kylie's Skincare Line

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family never fails to come in full force to support each other’s business endeavors, whether it’s a new KKW Beauty drop or Good American clothing expansion. So when Kylie Jenner launched her debut skincare line, Kylie Skin, last month, it was no surprise to see her family show their support with some social media love for the brand. But while Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian all flaunted their Kylie Skin goodies on Instagram Story, Kendall Jenner was noticeably silent when it came to Kylie’s launch. But the supermodel, 23, has a good reason for it.

Jenner, who has candidly discussed her ongoing battle with acne, has not tried Kylie’s skincare line because she’s keeping with a different routine, consisting of Proactiv’s cleanser and acne treatment (she’s a face the brand), because it maintains her clear complexion.

“I’m stuck to my routine,” Jenner told Bustle as she celebrated Proactiv’s new Paint Positivity campaign in New York City. “I don’t want to do too much.”

While Kendall’s regimen targets acne-prone skin, Kylie’s first batch of products, which include a foaming cleanser, walnut face scrub, toner, moisturizer, Vitamin C serum and eye cream, is “suitable for all skin types.” However, she said she plans on launching “personalized skincare” in the future for “acne prone skin, dry skin, congested skin and oily skin.”

Earlier this year, Kendall opened up about dealing with her acne while living in the public eye.

“I honestly had never really spoken about [my acne] before, but a lot of people had seen me struggling with it mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes,” Kendall said. “I had exhausted all other options, I was desperate, and I was like ‘You know what? I’m gonna try [Proactiv]. It was such an awesome experience for me and really helped me.”

Growing up with gorgeous sisters made her struggle even tougher.

“A couple of my siblings struggled when they were much younger, but they never really had it like I did,” Kendall said. “That was also kind of a tough thing for me: to look at my beautiful sisters with beautiful skin and be like, ‘Okay, well, why me? What’s wrong with me?’“

While Kendall said it’s still “frustrating” every time she gets a blemish, she’s more accepting of her imperfections now more than ever before.

“One zit can really freak you out because you’re like ‘Oh no, are we going backwards again?’ But I try not to think too deeply about it because I know it’s going to be all good,” Kendall said. “I want everyone to know I’m okay, and you can be okay too.”