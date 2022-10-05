Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years

When it comes to fashion, supermodel Kendall Jenner certainly knows a thing or two. Whether she's walking the runway at New York Fashion Week or showcasing her off-duty looks in California, her style is something to be envied.

Another way she truly sets the fashion bar high is through her Halloween costumes. Jenner's birthday falls on Nov. 3 and the 818 Tequila founder often incorporates spooky season into her star-studded birthday celebrations. From dressing as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire to taking inspiration from classic creepy costumes, Jenner keeps it cool, creative and sexy every Halloween.

Keep reading for a look back at some of Kendall Jenner's best Halloween costumes.

Kendall Jenner as Laa-Laa in 1998

For one of her first Halloweens, Jenner transformed into the yellow Teletubby, Laa-Laa. Her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who was only 1 year old at the time, dressed as Po. Kylie rated the costume as part of a video on her YouTube channel, giving the look 10 out of 10.

Kendall Jenner as the Wicked Witch of the West in 1999

In 1999, Jenner dressed as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz, while Kylie went as Dorothy. The costume featured a black dress, an oversized witch's hat and green face paint, which she revealed in a throwback Instagram video in 2019.

Kendall Jenner as a pirate the 2000s

Kylie posted a throwback photo of her and Kendall donning adorable pirate outfits alongside their mom, Kris Jenner. For her costume, Jenner paired a red-and-black striped shirt that featured a skull and crossbones with red pants, a black belt and a red-and-black scarf.

Kendall Jenner as Luigi in 2014

Jenner attended Adam Lambert's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in 2014. Held in West Hollywood, she dressed up as the iconic Nintendo character Luigi, while fellow model Cara Delevingne completed the joint costume and transformed into Mario.

Kendall Jenner as a "Batman bunny" in 2015

In 2015, Jenner kept things casual and dressed as "Batman bunny." In the black-and-white snap, the model wore a black eye mask with oversized bunny ears and a plaid top.

Kendall Jenner as Karl Lagerfeld in 2015

Staying true to her fashion model roots, Jenner also dressed as the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld in 2015. She called the look "Lady Lagerfeld," wearing a black blazer, sparkly Shady Zeineldine leotard, fishnets and Sophia Webster boots. A friend dressed as the designer's famous cat, Choupette.

Kendall Jenner as a masquerade in 2015

Also in 2015, Jenner attended Eva Cavalli's VIP birthday party in London wearing a simple, yet sexy costume. She stepped out in a black crop top and shorts underneath a black blazer and a see-through lace skirt. She finished off the mysterious costume with a black lace masquerade eye mask.

Kendall Jenner as Buttercup in 2017

Jenner took inspiration from the '90s cartoon The Powerpuff Girls, but with an edgy twist, for her costume in 2017. Dressed in a black mini skirt, thigh-high boots and a bikini top, she completed her Buttercup look with a green-streaked sleek black bob.

Kendall Jenner as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2018

Just one of several Halloween costumes Jenner wore in 2018, the 818 Tequila founder — along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie — borrowed outfits from Victoria's Secret. Dressed in lacy lingerie and oversized wings, she captioned an Instagram post, "throwback VS vibe with my sisters 👼🏻 thank you for letting us steal your wings for the night @victoriassecret."

Kendall Jenner as a witch in 2018

Jenner's 2018 witch costume has no doubt graced many Pinterest boards since she shared the look on Instagram. Posing in a bathroom mirror, the model wore an all-black ensemble that featured sheer black gloves and a feather-trimmed witch's hat.

Kendall Jenner as an Austin Powers fembot in 2018

Channeling a fembot from the Austin Powers series, Jenner made waves as she adorned a see-through slip dress, light pink gloves, fur-trimmed heels and a voluminous blonde wig. She wore the ensemble to the Casamigos Halloween bash at Catch Las Vegas in 2018.

Jenner also shared photos of her posing with a pal dressed as Austin Powers with the caption, "Should we shag now or shag later baby?"

Kendall Jenner as a fairy princess in 2019

Perhaps one of her most ethereal looks, Jenner dressed up as a golden fairy princess for Halloween in 2019. She wore a metallic feathered mini dress, oversized wings, and a pair of pointed, elf-like ears that truly brought her fairy costume to life.

Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson in 2020

In 2020, she did a pretty convincing Pamela Anderson impression when she dressed as the actress's character from the 1996 film Barb Wire. Although the costume was on point, Jenner did come under fire for throwing a 100-person Halloween-themed birthday party amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kendall Jenner as her younger self in 2020

The same year, Jenner and her younger sister decided to recreate an iconic costume from their younger days. Matching with sister Kylie, who shared side-by-side photos on her Instagram Story, Jenner gave her childhood costume a sultry update, giving the sparkly mini skirt a thigh-high slit and turning the tank top into a bustier.

Kendall Jenner as a corpse bride in 2021

In 2021, Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her spooky corpse bride look for the haunted holiday. Wearing all-white lingerie, fishnet gloves, platform heels and pearls around her neck, she showed off the look on her Instagram Story. She also shared a since-deleted carousel of images taken by photographer Dana Trippe, captioning her post, "Yer corpse bride 🪰."

Kendall Jenner as the Martian Girl from Mars Attacks! in 2021

To celebrate her 26th birthday, Jenner held a celeb-filled costume party in West Hollywood.

"nice planet, we'll take it," she captioned a photo of herself dressed as the Martian Girl from 1996's Mars Attacks!.

Wearing a swirly-patterned dress and heels, she really took the look to new heights with a tall blonde wig.