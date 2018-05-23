Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Go Topless as They Snap Photos of Each Other During Girls' Night

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin do not stop posing even when they are off the clock.

The model pals took turns behind and in front of the camera as they enjoyed a girls’ night on Tuesday.

Jenner shared a photo of herself sitting on a bathroom counter while her hair was tied in a towel and she sipped on a glass of red wine.

Wearing just a pair of Calvin Klein underwear, the star strategically placed her arm in front of her bare chest.

“bone-dry,” Jenner cheekily captioned the photo which appeared to be Baldwin’s handiwork as she was tagged in the photo.

Baldwin shared a photo of her own, sitting in a bathtub full to the brim with bubbles as she held one glass of red wine while Jenner’s perched on the edge of the tub.

“BIG MOOD 💸,” Baldwin, 21, wrote in the caption. She also tagged Jenner, 22, in her photo.

Jenner and Baldwin’s girls’ night comes after a big couple of weeks for the style stars.

Jenner has just returned from France where she walked the red carpet for Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) at the Cannes Film Festival.

She chose to go braless in a tiered, full-length sheer white gown, which she wore with only a pair of nude-colored panties underneath.

Not afraid to free the nipple, days before flying to Paris the reality star went braless in an Elie Saab mini dress at the opening of Longchamp’s Fifth Avenue store in New York City.

Additionally, the model hasn’t shied away from not wearing a bra on social media.

Last February, in a selfie post that has since been taken down, Jenner shared a photo of herself wearing a sheer black shirt with her nipples covered by twinning pairs of pizza emojis, a nod to her DJ/friend group.

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol,” Jenner captioned the pic.

“Do you know what I mean?” she asked her Instagram followers. “Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :).”

Added Jenner: “My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’ They wrote back, ‘It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!’”