Lifestyle Style Kendall Jenner Goes Topless in a Series of Moody Instagram Selfies — and Her Sisters Pile on the Praise The 818-founder let her millions of followers into her sexy stay at home night By Zizi Strater Published on February 8, 2023 12:42 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: kendall jenner/instagram Kendall Jenner is breaking out the Valentine's Day lingerie early. The supermodel and reality TV star took to social media on Tuesday to give her over 270 million followers a glimpse into her moody night-in. The carousel post started with a low-light selfie video, presumably taken by screen record. From a low angle and to the backdrop of warm yellow light, Jenner appears to be synching. In the next slide, Jenner wears a black CUUP Balconette bra and thong with her unmade bed, open laptop, and remote behind her. In the vintage-looking mirror video, the model poses, fluffing her hair and tilting her head before the video stops. A Comprehensive History of Kendall Jenner's Braless Red Carpet Moments The new face of Proenza Schouler then took things to the next level by taking off that black lingerie and getting up close and personal with the mirror while covering her bare chest with her forearm. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. She captioned the sultry post with a simple caption, "gnight." Her sisters quickly commented on the gorgeous photo set; Kim Kardashian said, "Actually perfect," Khloé posted, "Sexy mother f**ker," and Kylie Jenner commented, "perfection." Her bestie Carter Gregory even jokingly commented, "am I…..straight??" Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday in Photo Booth Pics This Instagram post comes after the 818 Tequila founder went braless in a sheer, sensual Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress at Lori Harvey's glamorous birthday party. The star sported the asymmetrical tightfitting gown – complete with a red floral choker detail, Manolo Blahnik sandals, a Judith Leiber clutch and Alighieri hoops – in photo booth shots with Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and Ryan Destiny. Also showing off the dream-worthy dress in a photo shoot on her bed. The same one in the backdrop of her topless moment.