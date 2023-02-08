Kendall Jenner Goes Topless in a Series of Moody Instagram Selfies — and Her Sisters Pile on the Praise

The 818-founder let her millions of followers into her sexy stay at home night

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 8, 2023 12:42 PM
kendall jenner/instagram
Photo: kendall jenner/instagram

Kendall Jenner is breaking out the Valentine's Day lingerie early.

The supermodel and reality TV star took to social media on Tuesday to give her over 270 million followers a glimpse into her moody night-in.

The carousel post started with a low-light selfie video, presumably taken by screen record. From a low angle and to the backdrop of warm yellow light, Jenner appears to be synching.

In the next slide, Jenner wears a black CUUP Balconette bra and thong with her unmade bed, open laptop, and remote behind her. In the vintage-looking mirror video, the model poses, fluffing her hair and tilting her head before the video stops.

The new face of Proenza Schouler then took things to the next level by taking off that black lingerie and getting up close and personal with the mirror while covering her bare chest with her forearm.

She captioned the sultry post with a simple caption, "gnight."

Her sisters quickly commented on the gorgeous photo set; Kim Kardashian said, "Actually perfect," Khloé posted, "Sexy mother f**ker," and Kylie Jenner commented, "perfection." Her bestie Carter Gregory even jokingly commented, "am I…..straight??"

This Instagram post comes after the 818 Tequila founder went braless in a sheer, sensual Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress at Lori Harvey's glamorous birthday party.

The star sported the asymmetrical tightfitting gown – complete with a red floral choker detail, Manolo Blahnik sandals, a Judith Leiber clutch and Alighieri hoops – in photo booth shots with Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and Ryan Destiny. Also showing off the dream-worthy dress in a photo shoot on her bed. The same one in the backdrop of her topless moment.

