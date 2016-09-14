On Tuesdays, Kendall and Gigi Wear Black Crop Tops

Not only are Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid two of the most in-demand models in the world, but they also happen to be BFFs who love to flaunt their Super Natural Friend Squad status. While you would think that coining your own ‘ship name and then getting it emblazoned on clothing and nameplate necklaces would be enough to prove your BFF-dom, this week the catwalk-strutting couple decided to elevate things to the next level of diehard commitment, stepping out looking like the personification of the twin emoji.

While this is hardly the first time the pair have gone matchy-matchy (they can regularly be spotted wearing identical pieces) they typically don’t wear their twinning outfits on the same day. On Tuesday, however, the duo decided to go for a full-blown matching moment when both of them stepped out in N.Y.C. in the midst of fashion week wearing all-black crop top-centric ensembles.

Gigi set the style M.O. for the day, hitting the city sidewalks that morning in a super casual off-duty look. The model paired a 3/4-sleeve crewneck crop top with plain black leggings, black People Footwear x Ace hotel slides, a sweater tied around her waist and oversized cat-eye shades.

And clearly, Kendall must have been inspired by her ride or die’s outfit choices, because that evening while leaving Gigi’s apartment, the model donned a suspiciously similar going out look. For her night on the town, the Vogue September issue cover star also wore a black crop top, but opted for a silk and lace spaghetti strap variation, paired with lace-up flare Unravel Project leather pants and her ubiquitous bomber jacket.

After seeing the success of this matching style moment, the pair might want to rethink their official squad name. Instead of the Super Natural Friend Group may we suggest The Crop Top Crew?

What do you think of these monochrome crop top looks? Sound off below!