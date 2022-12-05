Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid were almost destined to become friends.

They both grew up in similar circles in California and burst onto the modeling scene as teenagers, quickly rising the ranks to reach full-blown supermodel status. While they initially met via Twitter in 2010 through Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, the pair quickly became friends themselves and have since shared countless runways.

"I think Kendall and I have a really good friendship in the sense that we have different career paths but we're both kind of on equal points in our careers where we really understand each other," Gigi told E! News in 2015.

When it comes to staying tough in the modeling industry, Gigi added of Kendall: "She's really good about negative stuff … I think that she's grown up in the spotlight so she knows how to handle it."

From making their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut together to partying at Coachella, here's a breakdown of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's friendship.

2010: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid meet through Bella Hadid

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

While it's not clear when exactly Kendall and Gigi actually met, Gigi's sister Bella revealed that she and Kendall first connected over Twitter in 2010.

"I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter," the fellow model told InStyle in June 2017. "That was before we started modeling; I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we're best friends. She's a pretty significant human I met online."

Gigi and Kendall then met through Bella, and the rest is history.

November 23, 2014: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend the American Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic

The up-and-coming supermodels both attended the 2014 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles and one point, embraced in a friendly hug.

April 2015: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid hang out at Coachella together

As their friendship continued to blossom, Kendall and Gigi spent time together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2015. After attending a few parties with Justin Bieber, Kendall met up with Gigi at their poolside cabana to watch Gigi's then-boyfriend, Cody Simpson, perform on stage.

April 26, 2015: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid celebrate Hadid's birthday

Michael Stewart/Getty

In April 2015, Gigi celebrated her 20th birthday, and of course, Kendall was right by her side. The model hosted Kendall in a private wine cellar at Red Stix restaurant in New York City, and according to Page Six, Jenner was late to the festivities after flying in from L.A. However, she still found her way to the seat next to Gigi.

"She crawled under the table to get there," a source told the outlet.

May 4, 2015: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend the Met Gala in N.Y.C.

Michael Stewart/WireImage

At the 2015 Met Gala, the "it-girls" of the moment came together for a seriously memorable red carpet moment. Kendall and Gigi, along with supermodel friends Bella and Hailey Bieber (then Hailey Baldwin), took to the iconic museum steps for a photo op, holding hands along the way.

August 2015: Gigi Hadid reveals that she and Kendall Jenner are (sort of) related

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Not only were they best friends, but Kendall and Gigi have overlapping family trees. In a 2015 video for Vanity Fair, Gigi revealed how the two are technically "ex-step sisters."

"My mom married David [Foster], who was married to Linda Jenner, who is Bruce Jenner's ex-wife ... that's how we're related," Gigi said.

Long before Caitlyn Jenner was father to Kendall and Kylie, she married songwriter Linda Thompson. The couple divorced in 1985, and both remarried; Linda to a musician and producer named David Foster and Caitlyn to Kardashian family matriarch Kris Kardashian.

In 1995, Caitlyn and Kris welcomed Kendall to their family as Dutch model Yolanda Hadid welcomed Gigi with her then-husband, Mohamad Hadid. In 2000, Mohamed and Yolanda divorced, and five years later, Caitlyn's ex-wife Linda broke things off with David. In 2011, Yolanda and David were married, making Gigi and Kendall almost related in a very roundabout way.

September 18, 2015: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend the U.S. Open in N.Y.C.

Matthew Stockman/Getty

Leading up to Fashion Week in 2015, Kendall and Gigi headed to Queens, New York, to see Serena Williams and Venus Williams compete against each other on day 9 of the U.S. Open. The pair also hung out with Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian, and Joe Jonas.

October 20, 2015: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend the Balmain x H&M Collection Launch

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In addition to taking the runway together at the Balmain x H&M Collection launch, Kendall and Gigi struck a series of poses on the red carpet. Later, they attended the show's afterparty, which included a surprise performance from the Backstreet Boys.

November 10, 2015: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid make their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut together

James Devaney/GC Images

In 2015, Kendall and Gigi both made their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in N.Y.C. After walking the runway (amid performers such as Selena Gomez and The Weeknd), the friends hit the afterparty. For the festivities, Kendall chose a plunging metallic Versace gown and messy top knot and Gigi went with a cutout black House of CB bodysuit and Sally LaPointe shirt worn as a skirt.

March 3, 2016: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid swap hair colors at Paris Fashion Week

Jacopo Raule/WireImage

By the time Paris Fashion Week rolled around in 2016, appearing in shows together had become a regular occurrence for Kendall and Gigi. However, audiences were not expecting the supermodel friends to swap hair colors on the runway.

At Balmain's Fall/Winter 2016 show, Gigi, who had become known for her golden blonde hair, was rocking a chocolate brunette shade, while Kendall traded her usually dark hair for platinum.

September 15, 2016: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walk in the Marc Jacobs runway show at New York Fashion Week

Kendall and Gigi shared the runway yet again in Marc Jacobs' show at New York Fashion Week in 2016. The friends posed together backstage in colorful dreadlocks, which caused quite a bit of controversy. When Jacobs was criticized, he initially stood by his creative choice but later walked back his statements, saying, in part: "I apologize for the lack of sensitivity unintentionally expressed by my brevity."

October 2016: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid perform Justin Bieber's song "Baby"

In a video for W magazine in 2016, Kendall and Gigi were asked to perform their best rendition of Justin Bieber's 2010 hit song "Baby" for the "Lyrical Improv with Lynn Hirschberg" challenge.

"You guys, this is scary!" Gigi says before she starts singing. Kendall, on the other hand, opted to do a dramatic reading of the lyrics instead of singing them.

"That was fantastic! That was so great," W's Lynn Hirschberg can be overheard telling Gigi after she finishes singing. "I am so blown away!"

November 30, 2016: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show together

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris marked a major milestone for Kendall and Gigi — both models got to wear the coveted Angel wings on the runway. Gigi sported black lingerie and a pair of fuzzy black wings, while Kendall wore a black and white ensemble with similar fuzzy black wings. Kendall also wore red and blue lingerie with an elaborate pair of matching wings.

November 30, 2016: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid eat burgers after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

After walking Victoria's Secret runway, Kendall and Gigi celebrated with a burger feast along with Bella Hadid.

The younger Hadid sister documented the dinner on Snapchat, including a photo of an empty table filled with burgers and videos of Kendall digging in.

"Kenny is the MVP. She set up all of this so we could eat burgers tonight after the show. Come through!" Gigi said in one clip, where she could be seen sitting next to Kendall and sipping on a cocktail.

The group then went dancing at a local club, continuing to post Snapchat videos along the way.

May 31, 2017: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have dinner together in N.Y.C.

Gotham/GC Images

In a more laid-back moment, Kendall and Gigi stepped out for dinner at Nobu in N.Y.C. dressed in a style that can best be described as "cool mom." Kendall wore a white, floral-printed Eckhaus Latta turtleneck, high-waisted blue jeans, white rectangular sunglasses, a pair of simple white high-top sneakers and a Chanel fanny pack.

Gigi went for a cropped black tee with a red Rebecca Minkoff sweater tied around her shoulders, a matching pair of Les Specs x Adam Selman Lolita shades and high-waisted black jeans with the band of her Tommy Hilfiger briefs peeking out over the waistline. She also wore a pair of black Reebok Classic Leathers.

September 6, 2017: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walk in the Tom Ford runway show at New York Fashion Week

ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Kendall and Gigi walked the runway in Tom Ford's show during New York Fashion Week in 2017 with dramatic hair transformations. Both models wore faux pixie cuts as well as cat-eye makeup and nude lips.

Gigi was dressed in a soft pink, floor-length gown with shoulder pads and metallic pink chainmail sleeves, while Kendall wore a similar look in black with just one chainmail sleeve and an asymmetrical halter-neck strap.

January 2018: Yolanda Hadid says she "loves" Kendall Jenner and her friendship with daughter Gigi Hadid

It's always nice to get mom's approval. When asked about her daughter's friend Kendall in 2018, Yolanda Hadid only had nice things to say.

"I love Kendall," she told PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons. "I think she's amazing, I think she's a beautiful human being and I don't see her how you guys see her, I see her as my daughters' girlfriend and she's a sweetheart."

November 8, 2018: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid hug before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gotham/GC Images

Ahead of their appearance on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show catwalk in 2018, Kendall and Gigi gave each other a little moral support. The model besties were seen hugging outside of rehearsals the day before the big event, which marked their return to the famous fashion show after they had both skipped it the year prior.

The models were far less casual than they would soon be on the runway, with Kendall in a black bomber jacket with leather pants and Gigi in biker shorts with an orange hoodie under a long black robe.

February 21, 2020: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid hang out during Milan Fashion Week

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Kendall and Gigi took advantage of their downtime during Milan Fashion Week in February 2020 and went on a stroll through the city. Kendall wore a black minidress and long black leather coat, while Gigi wore a blue and green ensemble and dark green overcoat with puffed sleeves.

September 10, 2021: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walk the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Following the virtual events of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fashion Week was back in full swing in 2021. As per usual, Kendall and Gigi made joint appearances, with both models walking in Michael Kors' runway show. They even walked next to each other in the finale, with Gigi leading Kendall.

September 13, 2021: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend the Met Gala

James Devaney/GC Images

Though they didn't technically attend together, Kendall and Gigi made sure to give each other some love on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet. As they posed separately on the museum steps, the models reached over to greet each other and hold hands.

November 2022: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kendall and Gigi stepped out at the annual CFDA Fashion Awards in N.Y.C., though it's unclear if they crossed paths at the event. The two models both posed solo on the white carpet; Kendall in a plunging white Khaite dress and Gigi in a selection of Thom Browne separates.

Kendall was there to support her older sister Kim, who was honored with the Innovation Award for her brand Skims at the event.