Gigi Hadid Snaps Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Kendall Jenner on Set of New Burberry Campaign

For Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2020 ad campaign, chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci knew exactly who he wanted to star in it: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

“Bringing Bella, Gigi and Kendall together for this shoot felt like the right time — they are a part of my heritage, but also a very special part of my new story at Burberry,” the former Givenchy designer tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“The respect, love and kindness that they share for one another and everyone they work with is really unique — it’s a true sense of friendship and everlasting support and this is something I’m very drawn to in women and wanted to celebrate in this moment,” Tisci, 45, adds.

For Bella, she loved reuniting with Tisci, whom she’s worked with in the past, for his new position at Burberry (he joined the storied British brand in March 2018).

“It is always one of my biggest honours to work with a friend like Riccardo,” Bella says in a press release. “He took me under his high-fashion wing when I was young and now to be able to work with him again for Burberry is a blessing. Ricky always brings the best energy to set. We are always laughing and it never feels like a work day with him. He always knows exactly what look is perfect for each girl and that is why he is the designer that he is. He knows how to bring out the best in all of us.”

Adding: “[Gigi] Gi and I always have the best time working together, but we feel so lucky to be able to work in a space with Inez, Vinoodh and Riccardo. I love this campaign so much.”

In a similar sentiment, Jenner praised Tisci. “Working with him is always so creative and fun,” Jenner said in a release. “He has this raw passion, endless energy and creative references which are really infectious when you are on set. Watching what he is doing with Burberry is incredible and it is a joy and privilege to be a part of the journey.”

Models Benji Arvay, He Cong, Reece Nelson and Tosin Olajire also are featured in the campaign shot by acclaimed fashion photographers Inez and Vinoodh.

“Inez and Vinoodh are part of my family and they understand portraiture and capturing the beauty in simplicity like nobody else,” Tisci tells PEOPLE about the dynamic duo. “I knew they would be perfect collaborators to bring the new Burberry world to life, allowing the spirit of the cast to shine and allowing the collection to be the real star.”

In addition to posing for the campaign, Gigi also took hold of her disposable camera and shot a few behind-the-scenes pics for her second Instagram account, Gi’sposables.

Gigi started the account in June 2019 to post her own vintage-inspired snaps from major events like New York Fashion Week, the U.S. Open and even Burberry’s new campaign.

Similar to Gi’sposables, the Burberry campaign pulls inspiration from traveling, says Tisci.

“I’m a person of huge curiosity — I never stop, whether it’s traveling, working or spending time with my friends and family, so I am constantly discovering new things,” he explains.

“I’ve always been passionate about exploring the unknown and can find inspiration in clubs or through art, film and music. I think this is what as a designer you need to get across — that you can be inspired by not only dreams but also the real everyday world.”