Kendall Jenner Sports Giant Fake Tattoo on Her Butt in New Photos: 'We Get It, You're a Scorpio'

Kendall Jenner is preparing for Scorpio season by sporting a giant scorpion tattoo on her butt.

Spoiler alert: It's fake.

In defiance of sister Kim Kardashian's iconic tattoo philosophy, Jenner "put a bumper sticker on a Bentley" in new photos for Pop magazine.

The 26-year old model debuted the impermanent ink in the pages of the magazine's 47th issue, joining the ranks past cover stars Gigi Hadid, Suki Waterhouse and Alexa Demie.

Jenner shared photos from the cover shoot, shot by Stevie Dance, in a new Instagram carousel with the equally cheeky caption: "we get it, you're a scorpio." The photographer also shared a video from the shoot, which includes a better look at Jenner's rump tattoo in motion.

The second youngest Jenner wore a strategically high-rise black lingerie set to show off the tat in the glossy, neutral-toned shoot, one of three for the magazine.

The Kardashians star's Pop issue also included a mini golf course-set shoot with Valentin Herfray and an edgy, aquatic one with Carlijn Jacobs, the photographer behind Beyoncé's Renaissance album artwork.

While this arachnid may be temporary, the model is no stranger to tattoo guns — she has several small tattoos, including white-ink finger tats, an inner lip tattoo that reads "meow" and, most recently, a tiny cowboy boot on her ankle.

In an Instagram Story posted in August, the model debuted her western-inspired ankle tattoo — a small illustration of a cowboy boot done by artist Kate McDuffie, who is also the founder art studio The Ghost Kat.

Jenner reposted a photo of the ink that was originally shared by McDuffie to her Story, writing, "When at the rodeo."

When it comes to her "meow" tattoo — which is hidden inside her bottom lip, Jenner admitted to Ellen DeGeneres in 2018 that she got it while under the influence in 2016.

Before carefully exposing the hidden tattoo (Jenner took pains not smudge her statement lipstick), the model told DeGeneres, "I was drunk! I was not thinking clearly." The host also inquired about the choice of phrase: the word "meow."

"It was literally the first thing that came to my mind," she explained. "I don't know, just my drunk thoughts."