Kendall Jenner is feeling shagadelic, baby!

Wearing a sky-high blonde wig and a see-through slip dress, the supermodel kicked off her Halloween celebrations by dressing like a Fembot from the first Austin Powers film series.

Teasing the costume on social media, the 22-year-old reality star shared a photo of herself wearing just the wig and a robe while sitting in front of two pals dressed like cowboys.

Leaving her fans a big clue, she captioned the image with a quote from the film: “Do I make you randy?”

After letting the suspense build for a while, Jenner showed off the full risqué ensemble, which she wore to the Casamigos Halloween bash at Catch Las Vegas on Saturday.

With an eye for detail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her svelte figure in a pink lingerie dress, which had a fur trim on the chest and around the hem of the gown, and a pair of lace panties. She accessorized her look with light pink gloves, a teeny pink purse on a gold chain and a pair of fur-trimmed heels.

RELATED: George Clooney & Rande Gerber Are Pilots for Halloween — with Cindy Crawford as Flight Attendant!

She went on to post a series of photos with a pal who joined in on the fun by dressing like Austin Powers.

“Should we shag now or shag later baby?” she suggestively captioned the images, again referencing a line from the classic comedy.

Singer Justine Skye rounded out the threesome by dressing up Foxxy Cleopatra, the character Beyoncé portrayed in the third film of the series, Austin Powers in Goldmember.

“Shazam,” Jenner captioned the image, referencing Foxxy’s crime-fighting exclamations.

In addition to sharing a few scandalous snaps while she was getting ready, Jenner found time to give a shout-out to her sister’s husband Kanye West.

During the festive bash, Jenner shared a short clip of herself dancing and lip-syncing to his recent song “I Love It.” And around 1 a.m. Jenner took to the stage to attempt her first DJ set with the assistance of a friend.

RELATED VIDEO: Which Kardashian-Jenner Has the Highest Net Worth?

However, by the end of the night, there was one casualty: her wig!

“Oops,” Jenner captioned an image that showed her blonde wig on the ground.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 Model Roster: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

The Las Vegas jaunt was the second leg of Casamigos’ Halloween celebration.

In Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, the first Casamigos party drew Gerber and Crawford’s kids Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Dave Grohl, French Montana, Harry Styles, Olivia Munn, Zoë Kravitz, Michelle Trachtenberg, Ed Norton and wife Shauna Robertson, Kelsey Grammer, Will Forte and Jeff Probst.

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor, Brandi Glanville, Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Charlotte McKinney, Karolina Kurkova, Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild also busted out their best costumes for the gathering.