Kendall Jenner Feels 'Uncomfortable' When Her Family Cheers at Her Fashion Shows: 'Makes Me Cringe'

Kendall Jenner is an expert on the catwalk, but having family her famous family front row can make it slightly "uncomfortable" for the supermodel.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old fashion star got candid about what goes through her mind when she spots her family cheering her on from the runway frontlines.

The scene shows Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, having a backseat chat while cruising through Milan before the supermodel's gig at the the Prada Fall 2022 show, which took place in February.

"I haven't been to Milan in years. I feel like it's like back in the day when you would walk and I would scream for you. Do you think that's embarrassing," Kardashian asked her younger sister. "Should I chill?"

Jenner agreed and called the outspoken support "cute," but opened up about her real feelings during a solo confessional.

"When I'm walking down a runway having a family there is really really cool but at the same time makes me uncomfortable. When they cheer or they do something that makes me cringe I just can't stand it," she admitted with love.

Turns out Kardashian enjoys the spotlight joking, "I like being the center of attention so I like screaming."

Before that, the episode revealed the scoop on how Jenner prepared for the Prada show such as her a "quick" three-hour spray tan and going incognito to hide her red hair before hopping on Kim Air (naturally, Kardashian's private plane).

As seen from the series' season two extended trailer, fans can expect to see more of Jenner's business-savvy energy. "I feel like I'm becoming my own woman. I really want to be my own boss," she says in the clip, which was released in August.

Just last week, the 818 Tequila founder reminisced about her first high-fashion runway show at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 collection, which came with a risqué look.

In a video for Vogue's Life in Looks series, Jenner revealed that she was "pretty chill" about the nipple-baring top she donned down the runway.

"I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out," she noted, adding that she was "game" when it came down to the revealing moment. "I'm all good with the nipple so it didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope — whatever they want'."

Yet she did critique her runway walk noting, 'I think I took [the] tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway."