Kendall Jenner Feels 'Uncomfortable' When Her Family Cheers at Her Fashion Shows: 'Makes Me Cringe'

Kendall Jenner opened up about the awkwardness of having her family sit front row at her fashion shows on the latest episode of The Kardashians 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 02:34 PM
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Kendall Jenner is an expert on the catwalk, but having family her famous family front row can make it slightly "uncomfortable" for the supermodel.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old fashion star got candid about what goes through her mind when she spots her family cheering her on from the runway frontlines.

The scene shows Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, having a backseat chat while cruising through Milan before the supermodel's gig at the the Prada Fall 2022 show, which took place in February.

"I haven't been to Milan in years. I feel like it's like back in the day when you would walk and I would scream for you. Do you think that's embarrassing," Kardashian asked her younger sister. "Should I chill?"

Jenner agreed and called the outspoken support "cute," but opened up about her real feelings during a solo confessional.

"When I'm walking down a runway having a family there is really really cool but at the same time makes me uncomfortable. When they cheer or they do something that makes me cringe I just can't stand it," she admitted with love.

Turns out Kardashian enjoys the spotlight joking, "I like being the center of attention so I like screaming."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a>
FOX Image Collection via Getty

Before that, the episode revealed the scoop on how Jenner prepared for the Prada show such as her a "quick" three-hour spray tan and going incognito to hide her red hair before hopping on Kim Air (naturally, Kardashian's private plane).

As seen from the series' season two extended trailer, fans can expect to see more of Jenner's business-savvy energy. "I feel like I'm becoming my own woman. I really want to be my own boss," she says in the clip, which was released in August.

Just last week, the 818 Tequila founder reminisced about her first high-fashion runway show at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 collection, which came with a risqué look.

In a video for Vogue's Life in Looks series, Jenner revealed that she was "pretty chill" about the nipple-baring top she donned down the runway.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kendall jenner</a>
Randy Brooke/WireImage

"I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out," she noted, adding that she was "game" when it came down to the revealing moment. "I'm all good with the nipple so it didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope — whatever they want'."

Yet she did critique her runway walk noting, 'I think I took [the] tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway."

Related Articles
kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner Says She Was 'Chill' About Her First Major Runway Show, Despite Her Nipple-Baring Top
Kim Kardashian walks the runway of the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Takes a Bow at Milan Fashion Week After Debuting Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Kim Kardashian in Milian
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Milan Fashion Week
AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Downplays Kathy Hilton Drama for Fear Relationship Will 'Get to a Place I Can't Repair'
https://www.tiktok.com/@steph_shep/video/7147437241168825646?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7147437241168825646&lang=en Hed: Watch Kim kardashian struggle to climb the stairs in skin tight dolce & gabbana dress
Watch Kim Kardashian Struggle to Climb the Stairs in Skin-Tight Dolce & Gabbana Dress
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Paris Hilton walks the runway of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Paris Hilton Closes Versace Runway Show During Milan Fashion Week Wearing Signature Pink Minidress
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
NEW-YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 09: Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images); NEW-YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 09: Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kylie & Kris Jenner Cook Dinner Together | Vogue
Kris and Kylie Jenner Cut a Zucchini 'Like Kendall' In New Cooking Video: 'This Is Genetic'
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra
Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Wedding Guest Dresses
kim kardashian and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Isn't Afraid to Serve Hard Truths to Kim amid Backlash: 'No One Sympathizes with You'
Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Joins Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell on Balenciaga Runway as She Walks First Paris Show
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City
Take a Look Inside Kendall Jenner's 'Epic' Bathroom, Featuring a Stunning Gold Bathtub
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline