Kendall Jenner Commemorates Her Latest Trip with a New Cowboy Boot Tattoo: 'When at the Rodeo'

Kendall Jenner was really feeling the "yee-haw!" spirit on her summer vacation.

In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, the model debuted her new western-inspired ankle tattoo — a small illustration of a cowboy boot done by artist Kate McDuffie, who is also the founder art studio The Ghost Kat.

Jenner reposted a photo of the ink that was originally shared by McDuffie to her Story, writing, "When at the rodeo."

The Kardashians star has been spending her time in Wyoming, where she's been embracing the Western lifestyle (and enjoying adventurous activities with on-again boyfriend Devin Booker).

In a newly shared Instagram carousel, Jenner was photographed at the rodeo wearing a white tank top that read "J'adore cowboys". She wore the shirt with a frayed light-washed denim mini skirt.

Momager Kris Jenner complimented daughter, commenting "My little cowgirl."

The 26-year-old has always been a fan of giddy-up glam, donning multiple outfits nodding to the wild west.

During her trip to Hawaii last month (which also sparked reconciliation rumors between her and Booker after the two attended a wedding together) Jenner went with a cowboy hat for her choice of beach headwear.

She gave the accessory a runway twist by teaming it with a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier maxi dress, which matched her psychedelic-printed bathing suit underneath.

Last April, she rocked brown cowboy boots with an I.AM.GIA tan bikini set that showed off her toned abs. She accessorized with a trendy claw clip and tortoise shell frames for her poolside look.

She also gave the boots a cottagecore vibe for her Easter ensemble last year, wearing the classic pair with a romantic pink floral maxi dress with puffed sleeves.

Jenner's latest Instagram post also included a few snapshots of her brand 818 Tequila, which she founded last May.

During an interview for Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last September, Jenner shared that her goals for the brand was to create "something that was like approachable and aesthetically pleasing and socially aware and gender-neutral" and "friendly to the planet."

While attending Coachella Weekend in April, she promoted the brand in a risque way, sharing a topless Instagram photo of herself holding an 818 bottle.

​​"@drink818 by the pool >," she captioned the post, which also included photos of branded accessories including 818 pool floaties, an 818 cooler, a mini bottle of tequila and an 818 caravan.