Kendall Jenner Commemorates Her Latest Trip with a New Cowboy Boot Tattoo: 'When at the Rodeo'

Kendall Jenner paid a visit to tattoo artist Kate McDuffie for some new western-inspired ink

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 12:21 PM
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Kendall Jenner/Instagram; TheGhostKat/Instagram

Kendall Jenner was really feeling the "yee-haw!" spirit on her summer vacation.

In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, the model debuted her new western-inspired ankle tattoo — a small illustration of a cowboy boot done by artist Kate McDuffie, who is also the founder art studio The Ghost Kat.

Jenner reposted a photo of the ink that was originally shared by McDuffie to her Story, writing, "When at the rodeo."

The Kardashians star has been spending her time in Wyoming, where she's been embracing the Western lifestyle (and enjoying adventurous activities with on-again boyfriend Devin Booker).

In a newly shared Instagram carousel, Jenner was photographed at the rodeo wearing a white tank top that read "J'adore cowboys". She wore the shirt with a frayed light-washed denim mini skirt.

Momager Kris Jenner complimented daughter, commenting "My little cowgirl."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> tattoo

The 26-year-old has always been a fan of giddy-up glam, donning multiple outfits nodding to the wild west.

During her trip to Hawaii last month (which also sparked reconciliation rumors between her and Booker after the two attended a wedding together) Jenner went with a cowboy hat for her choice of beach headwear.

She gave the accessory a runway twist by teaming it with a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier maxi dress, which matched her psychedelic-printed bathing suit underneath.

Last April, she rocked brown cowboy boots with an I.AM.GIA tan bikini set that showed off her toned abs. She accessorized with a trendy claw clip and tortoise shell frames for her poolside look.

She also gave the boots a cottagecore vibe for her Easter ensemble last year, wearing the classic pair with a romantic pink floral maxi dress with puffed sleeves.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kendall Jenner.
L: Caption Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: Kendall Jenner/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner's latest Instagram post also included a few snapshots of her brand 818 Tequila, which she founded last May.

During an interview for Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last September, Jenner shared that her goals for the brand was to create "something that was like approachable and aesthetically pleasing and socially aware and gender-neutral" and "friendly to the planet."

While attending Coachella Weekend in April, she promoted the brand in a risque way, sharing a topless Instagram photo of herself holding an 818 bottle.

​​"@drink818 by the pool >," she captioned the post, which also included photos of branded accessories including 818 pool floaties, an 818 cooler, a mini bottle of tequila and an 818 caravan.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner wearing a two-in-one outfit in her latest Instagram post
Kendall Jenner Puts on Beachside Fashion Show in Sexy Vintage Look
Cheeky! Kendall Jenner Shares Snap of Herself Sunbathing Completely Nude. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfR0Oguv1ZO/
Cheeky! Kendall Jenner Shares Snap of Herself Sunbathing Completely Nude
Kendall Jenner Poses Topless
Kendall Jenner Poses Topless by the Pool as She Kicks Off Coachella Weekend Tequila in Hand
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline
coachella 2022 style
Must-See Coachella 2022 Fashion Moments
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline
khloe kardashian; kim kardashian; kourtney kardashian; kendall jenner; kylie jenner; kourtney's wedding
See Every Major Style Moment from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Weekend
Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Take a Sunset Stroll in Italy
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Brings a Finnish Canned Cocktail to the U.S. — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Lucy Hale in Italy
All the Celebs Who Love a Summer Vacation in Italy — Plus, Exactly Where They Go
Matthew Morrison and family at The Mauna Lani in Hawaii
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe: All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
Dancing with The Stars Jenna Johnson in a stunning red jumpsuit and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the spectacular opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao Grand Opening Weekend Celebration on June 24, 2022 in Santa Barbara, Curacao.
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
Catherine Zeta-Jones / Instagram
Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos