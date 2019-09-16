Kendall Jenner Debuts Blonde Hair for the First Time on Burberry Runway

While Kendall Jenner‘s famous family has been known to dabble with different hair colors, the supermodel has never strayed from her signature brunette hue — until now!

During her first runway appearance of Fashion Month, Jenner, 23, hit the catwalk at the Burberry show with freshly dyed, platinum blonde hair. And while the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for wearing realistic-looking wigs to quickly change up their looks, Jenner’s new highlights appear to be the real deal.

While the supermodel was photographed in New York City just last week sporting her natural brown hair color, she shared a selfie video on her Instagram Story earlier today giving a close-up view of her blonde ‘do. She simply captioned it, “hi.”

Image zoom

Image zoom Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner attended a handful events during New York Fashion Week, including DKNY’s 30th Anniversary party and Longchamp’s runway show, but didn’t appear on the runway.

RELATED PHOTOS: Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

“It’s a lot more mellow to just go,” she told Vogue about attending shows rather than walking them. “But I won’t lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, ‘Damn, I kind of want to walk.’”

At the end of 2017, Jenner dethroned Gisele Bündchen as the highest paid supermodel in the world. (Bündchen held the prestigious title since 2002.) But beginning in 2018, the model started taking a step back from the modeling world and only participated in a select number of shows each season.

While a source told PEOPLE that Jenner needed a “little bit of a break” after her “nonstop” 2017, past episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians indicated that Jenner’s ongoing struggle with anxiety and panic attacks might be a factor for her lightened workload.

In one KUWTK scene, the model admitted she wanted to back out of a portion of her hectic Fashion Month schedule in Europe due to her anxiety and sleep paralysis.

“You have a week in Paris, Milan and then London,” Kris Jenner said to her daughter.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do that. I can’t travel that much,” the model replied. “I’m like, scared. I’m freaking out because of these f—ing paralysis things. I’m scared to fall asleep cause it keeps happening to me. It almost feels like my heart stops.”