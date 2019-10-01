Kendall Jenner Wears Crimped Hair for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding: See Her Look!

Take your fall style notes from Kendall Jenner: crimped hair is in!

The 23-year-old supermodel wore her dark locks crimped as she attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding in South Carolina on Monday.

In a since-deleted video shared by Miami club tsar David Grutman, Kendall strikes a pose for the camera wearing a grey patterned maxi dress, with purse and a wine glass in hand. Her should-length hair is parted down the middle and sleekly crimped to perfection.

Jenner’s hairstyle comes just a few weeks after she briefly dyed her hair blonde, which she debuted on the Burberry runway during London Fashion Week in mid-September. But by the time the Emmys rolled around just a week later, Jenner’s hair was back to her darker, more natural color.

The reality star’s hair colorist, Cassondra Kaeding, told PEOPLE that Jenner was “happy” to go back to dark brown because of the high maintenance that blonde takes.

“She loved the blonde but was so happy to be back to her natural hair color. It will be less maintenance then staying blonde because her natural is dark,” Kaeding told PEOPLE last week.

Kaeding added that Jenner plans to “keep her dark hair.”

“It’s also best to not do any other hair color processes after you have made two big changes in a matter of days,” she said.

Jenner also helped throw Baldwin a bachelorette party last week in Los Angeles.

“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles.”

Jenner was even spotted before the party picking up some of the quintessential bachelorette supplies at the adult store Hustler Hollywood. “She was laughing as she picked up classic bachelorette suppliers, including phallic-shaped straws and sex toys,” the source said.

While the Bieber and Baldwin first tied the knot at a New York courthouse last September, the duo has long been planning the bigger religious ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina.

A source previously told PEOPLE, “Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well.”

And that they did — the happy couple exchanged vows Monday night in front of 154 guests as the sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton PEOPLE confirmed.