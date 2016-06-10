Kendall Jenner Chopped Off Her Hair: See the First Look at Her 'Lob!'

On the scale of KarJenner hair changes, Kendall is next only to Kris when it comes to sticking her preferred style — she rarely goes for more than a subtle trim off her chest-length locks. But Friday, it appeared that Kendall was taking a page right out of the Kylie playbook instead revealing with a bold new shoulder-length “lob” very similar to her little sister’s.

Image zoom

Source: Kendall Jenner/Snapchat

Jenner revealed her out-of-character cut on Snapchat Friday, showing off nothing but her brand new choppy ends grazing the tops of her shoulders. And it looks like she’s keeping the suspense high — that’s all she she’s flaunting for now.

Kendall’s Killer Catwalk Moments

Image zoom

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

So exactly how major is this cut for the supermodel? Aside from a few runway wigs, Jenner’s hair has stayed pretty much the same for as long as we can remember — color and all. And according to a recent post on her website, her hair hue one thing that she doesn’t plan on changing.

“It’s fun to have alter-egos,” Jenner said about her blonde moment on the Balmain runway, adding that any color changes will continue to be just that — momentary. “I’m a brunette, through-and-through — that’s just me.”

And though the KarJenners aren’t strangers to the occasional haircut bait and switch — we’re still not over Kim’s faux bangs of 2012 — e’ll guess that her new look is not a wig borrowed from Kylie. “Those wigs are SO uncomfortable, though. (I don’t understand how Kylie does it!),” she wrote on her site.

What do you think of Kendall’s new look? Tell us below!