Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky in Her Latest Bikinigram — See the Steamy Pics!

Kendall Jenner is soaking up the spring sun.

The supermodel, fresh off the May cover of Vogue, just gave her 283 million followers a glimpse into her relaxing day.

In the four-part photo dump shared on Monday, Jenner got extra cheeky while sporting a teeny-tiny thong bikini. The two-piece white swimsuit, which featured yellow floral accents across it, was paired with an orange hat with her tequila brand 818 stamped on the front and thin brown sunglasses.

The first photo showed Jenner lying on her stomach in the ensemble, flashing her rear for the camera; she followed the picture with a snap of her lying on her side, showing off the suit in full detail and giving a clearer look at the 818 apparel she was wearing.

For the third pic, she snapped a photo from a high angle giving a look at her toned stomach before finishing the post off with another photo flashing her backside.

The post, which had no caption, was instantly filled with comments praising the picture. One fan hilariously wrote, "the crimes i'd commit just to be with u," while another joked, "​​God bless America."

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This bikini-clad image is the first one Jenner has posted since her infamous "long hands" bikini shot in February.

The cheeky post saw Jenner donning a thong that left her entire backside out in the elements. With her back turned towards the camera and her hair wet, she posed squatting on a cement block with the backdrop of grass-covered dunes and blue waters, pairing the barely there bottoms with a matching bikini top.

Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner Instagram; Hailey Bieber Instagram

However, all eyes were on her hand, which looked ultra-thin due to the angle of the snap.

After fans online bombarded her with accusations of Photoshop, she responded on her bestie Hailey Bieber's Instagram Story showing that was really just how her hand looks.

Bieber said in the video, "Look at how bizarre her hand looks normally!" as Jenner showed the same angle of her hand from the photo while giggling in a white cropped tee and belted oversized jeans. "This is live — live footage of the hand!"