Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Cutest Calvin Klein Joggers, and They're Already on Sale

Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

When she’s not pretending to be her sister Kylie, getting ex-boyfriend Harry Styles to eat some pretty nasty food, or hanging with bestie Bella Hadid on vacation, model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner can be found serving us some major holiday outfit inspo. And we’re not talking about the glittery get-ups or statement-making ensembles Jenner often wears off-duty; we’re talking about the cute and cozy Calvin Klein Underwear matching bra and joggers she recently wore to Calvin Klein’s pajama party in New York City.

Jenner, who has been featured in many of the brand’s ad campaigns, donned a festive look that we can’t help but picture ourselves wearing on Christmas Day. Flaunting her envious set of abs (motivation much?), Jenner’s buffalo check logo-adorned cotton bra and matching joggers are what lazy holiday outfit dreams are made of. Of course, being the supermodel that she is, Jenner put a trendy spin on the look by pairing it with $1,450 Prada combat boots.

Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

While the buffalo check pattern on the bra is already a hot commodity this season (it’s selling out fast at Shopbop, Macy’s, and Amazon), you can still get part of her festive look right now: Not only have we found her adorable joggers, but we’ve found them on sale! Right now, you can shop the Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Lounge Buffalo Check Joggers for just $56 at Zappos and starting as low as $56 on Amazon.

Shop them below, and be sure to check back at the above retailers for a restock of the bra soon. (Fingers crossed!)

Image zoom

Buy It! Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Lounge Buffalo Check Jogger, $55.80 (orig. $62); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Jogger, $55.80-$112.87; amazon.com