Kendall Jenner is opening up about how the Woolsey Fire has affected her and her famous family.

“Everyone is okay, thankfully. But, I mean our homes are still in danger a bit,” the model, 23, said during a recent interview with Extra‘s Mario Lopez.

Despite not knowing when or how the fire will be contained, Jenner continues to be hopeful. “The good thing is everyone’s safe, but we’re just praying every day,” she continued. “We’re not out of the woods yet. It’s really scary.”

After the fire erupted on Thursday of last week, Kendall attended the #REVOLVEAwards to accept the Icon of the Year Award on Friday night in Las Vegas. She returned to California Saturday morning.

Upon her return, Kendall shared the good news that her house had was not affected by the flames.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian had previously evacuated from her Calabasas home and sought refuge in Kendall’s house.

Kourtney, 39, also addressed the fire on her Instagram Stories Saturday, sharing that although the blaze had been headed “up the hill towards my house,” it “just stopped” on its own.

She then went on to share comparison shots showing the area where she lives filled with smoke and fire on Friday night, and an image of it flame-free on Saturday. In a separate post, the reality star offered up prayers for everybody who has been affected by the fires.

“Glory be to God,” she wrote. “Hoping that the day continues like this and that the fire gets contained. To everyone removed from their homes, to those who lost their homes, to those affected, let’s all continue to pray.”

Doing their best to keep busy, Kourtney and Kendall engaged in a pancake war.

“Kourt and I having a pancake war,” Jenner captioned a video over the weekend, showing a table full of ingredients, before turning the camera around to face her sister.

“It’s on, bitch,” the Victoria’s Secret model added.

Kim Kardashian West was also forced to evacuate. After fleeing her Hidden Hills Home on Thursday night, Kim, 38, shared a sweet black and white photo of herself snuggling with Khloé Kardashian‘s 6-month-old daughter True.

“Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece,” Kim tweeted. “We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

Khloé was also affected by the fire, tweeting on Friday, “I just left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed Trues entire bedroom and closet into my car obviously she’s all that matters to me.”

Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/RPPBTsKNd6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 10, 2018

Younger sister Kylie Jenner also shared on her Instagram Stories, “Fire is so close to my house hoping everyone is staying safe. I’m hoping for the best.”

As of Friday evening, the Woolsey Fire had swelled to 35,000 and remained at zero percent containment, Cal Fire reported. Over 200,000 residents of Ventura County and Malibu have fled the blaze, CNN reported.

According to the Los Angeles Times, residents in Malibu received a warning just after 12 p.m. on Friday to evacuate as the flames closed in on the city.

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.