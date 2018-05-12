Kendall Jenner Feels ‘Ready’ as She Goes Braless in Sheer Dress for Second Time in 24 Hours

Kendall Jenner is doubling down on freeing the nipple.

Just hours after the 22-year-old model made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival by choosing to go braless in a semi-sheer dress, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dared to do it again.

As Jenner walked the red carpet on Saturday ahead of a screening of Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil), she looked glamorous in a tiered, full-length sheer white gown, which she wore with only a pair of nude-colored panties underneath.

While Jenner jokingly implied on Friday that her risqué fashion choice was a wardrobe malfunction, on Saturday, she left no doubt that her braless statement was purposeful.

“Ready,” she captioned a selfie, as she prepared to walk the red carpet.

Of course, Jenner is no stranger to freeing the nipple.

Days before flying to Paris, the reality star bared her nipples while going braless in a demure Elie Saab mini dress at the opening of Longchamp’s Fifth Avenue store in New York City.

Additionally, the model hasn’t shied away from not wearing a bra on social media.

Last February, in a selfie post that has since been taken down, Jenner shared a photo of herself wearing a sheer black shirt with her nipples covered by twinning pairs of pizza emojis, a nod to her DJ/friend group.

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol,” Jenner captioned the pic.

“Do you know what I mean?” she asked her Instagram followers. “Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :).”

Added Jenner: “My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’ They wrote back, ‘It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!’”

Explaining why she ditches a bra from time to time, Jenner previously revealed it all comes down to one simple fact: She’s comfortable with her body.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website/app in 2017. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”