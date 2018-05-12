Kendall Jenner Jokes About Her Daring Decision to Step Out Braless in a Sheer Dress: 'Oops'

Kendall Jenner is baring it all (again) on the red carpet.

The 22-year-old model stepped out at the Chopard party during the Cannes Film Festival in France Friday rocking a sparkly semi-sheer dress.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opted to not wear a bra with her look, just nude-colored panties underneath, meaning her nipples were very visible.

Jenner, who also accessorized with a ring, a pair of earrings and black pumps, kept her glam simple for the soirée with a wavy hairstyle and natural-looking nails.

Kendall Jenner

After the event, the reality star joked about her risqué fashion choice, sharing a picture on her Instagram from the evening, captioning the snap: “oops.”

However, this was no wardrobe malfunction as the model is no stranger to freeing the nipple.

Earlier this week, Jenner made appearances at the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening (she’s a new ambassador for the brand) along with the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Celebration, where she bared her nipples while wearing a braless Elie Saab mini.

Kendall Jenner Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Along with hitting red carpets sans a bra, Jenner has also gone braless as part of her supermodel career walking in runway shows.

Last year, Jenner closed the La Perla Fall 2017 show during day one of New York Fashion Week, strutting down a giant staircase in a nipple-baring gown made of sheer floral lace and metallic embroidery, and covered in crystals and pearls.

Kendall Jenner JP Yim/Getty

In addition, Jenner hasn’t shied away from not wearing a bra on her own social media. Last February, the star posted a selfie wearing a sheer black shirt with pizza emojis over her nipples.

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol,” Jenner captioned the pic, which has since been taken down.

“Do you know what I mean?” she asked her Instagram followers. “Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :).”

Added Jenner: “My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’ They wrote back, ‘It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!'”

As for why she ditches a bra from time to time? “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website/app in 2017, explaining why she doesn’t understand all of the backlash to the #freethenipple movement.

She continued: “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”