Kendall Jenner Does Viral Bottle Cap Challenge in Tiny Bikini While Jet Skiing

Kendall Jenner is the latest celebrity to take on the Bottle Cap Challenge — and she quite literally knocked it out of the park!

On Monday, Kendall, 23, shared a clip of herself untwisting a loosely shut bottle cap without using her hands while miraculously riding a jet ski and wearing a tiny green bikini.

In the video, which was captured in slow-motion, Kendall can be seen approaching the bottle on the watercraft.

When she is within inches of the bottle, the model pivots the jet-ski so that she is alongside the container and sticks out her leg and lightly taps the cap, which spins off.

Kendall then rides away, flashing a wide smile.

In the comment section of the post, Kendall made sure to note that the cap was “recovered” and not left floating in the ocean.

The impressive post prompted a number of celebrities, including her famous sisters, to praise her.

Image zoom

Image zoom Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom

Image zoom Kendall Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Jason Statham’s Slo-Mo Bottle Cap Challenge Is ‘the Winner’ of the Viral Trend

“This is so good!!!!!!” Kim Kardashian West wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian commented, “I’m crying.”

Kylie Jenner also commended her big sister writing, “Omg.”

Scott Disick even went as far as crowning Kendall the challenge winner. “And that’s a wrap. Game over,” he commented.

Kendall was nominated to do the challenge by her pal Hailey Baldwin, who wrote “YYYESSSSSSSSSS.”

On Sunday, Baldwin accepted the challenge from her husband Justin Bieber.

Like Kendall, Baldwin also used a vehicle for the task.

Set to the tune of M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls,” in the clip Baldwin can be seen rolling towards the bottle on a vehicle with her leg raised in the air. While continuing to drive away, her foot grazes the bottle, causing the top to screw off.

Bieber, 25, had nominated not only his wife, but also actor Tom Cruise.

Always the prankster, the Canadian pop star started off his Instagram video with a playful shout out to Cruise, whom the singer recently jokingly challenged to a UFC fight.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“This could be Tom Cruise’s head,” Bieber called out, before adjusting his hat as he prepared to approach the bottle. Carefully keeping his eyes on the prize, the shirtless singer jumped up with a high spinning kick, which sent the bottle cap flying off.

“I nominate Tom Cruise and Hailey Bieber,” he captioned the clip.

Since the challenge kicked off late last month, numerous celebrities have mastered the feat, including Mariah Carey — who made hilarious use of her impressive pipes (and some special effects) — as well as Jason Statham, John Mayer and Diplo.

RELATED: Watch Celebrities Try (and Hilariously Fail) at the #BottleCapChallenge

However, not every attempt has ended in an impressive video to share on social media.

Last week, Blake Shelton tried and failed in a funny Twitter video, sending the entire bottle of vodka sailing to the floor.

“What have I done? What have I done?” Shelton calls out in the video, playfully fake sobbing.