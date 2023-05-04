Kendall Jenner Steps Out in $6,800 Optical Illusion Jeans That Are Actually Made of Leather

Kendall Jenner may have looked casual but the price tag on her denim-printed leather pants was anything but 

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 4, 2023 05:09 PM
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner's latest look is not what it seems.

The model and reality TV star stepped out this week in an optical illusion: a pair of leather pants that appeared to be jeans, paired with an oxford shirt also made of leather.

She may have looked casual, but the price tag was anything but. The Bottega Veneta pants she wore currently retail for $6,800. Jenner paired the printed leather pants and shirt with a white tank top and a pair of white sneakers.

Kendall Jenner
Gotham/GC Images

The outfit, which was all about her pants, was a definite departure from her recent Met Gala looks, where she wore no pants at all!

On May 1, Jenner arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a sequined bodysuit with a sparkling collar and sleeves that had their own trains.

The look marked Jenner's eighth appearance at the Met Gala since making her debut in 2014. This year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honored the famed German fashion designer, who died in February 2019 at the age of 85. Jenner's homage to Lagerfeld was a tribute to the designer's swimwear creations, according to Vogue, and created by Marc Jacobs.

Kendall Jenner is seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Gotham/GC Images

Jenner also ditched pants when she stepped out for Met Gala afterparties. This year she wore a shorty-short one-piece covered in gray sequins created by Nensi Dojaka in tribute to Lagerfeld. The suit was also held by two pearl-beaded straps and featured a black cut-out top. Inspired by Chanel's spring/summer 1994 collection (as seen on her stylist Marni Senofonte's Pinterest board), Jenner's look featured modern flair.

Bottega Veneta is one of the earliest brands Jenner walked for. Back in 2014, the model was tapped by the brand to walk the runway at Milan Fashion week.

