Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Body in Leopard Bikini Snap

Kendall Jenner zoomed in on her stomach to give her followers a closer look at her fit figure

By Georgia Slater
August 28, 2019 09:55 AM

Kendall Jenner looks tan and toned in a recent mirror selfie the model snapped before returning home from a vacation.

Jenner, 23, clad in a leopard print bikini, showed off her fit body in an Instagram Story Tuesday while rocking a head full of braids from her tropical trip.

The model recorded a video of herself standing in what appeared to be an outdoor bathroom zooming in on her slim figure.

In the clip, Jenner tugs at the bottom of her swimsuit and does a short runway-like walk to show off her stylish swimwear.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Your Comprehensive Guide to Swimsuits the Kardashian-Jenners Have Worn Over the Years

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took the video during her vacation, which included her close friend Hailey Baldwin, Jenner added in a follow-up Instagram story.

“Thank you for the safe travels!,” the model wrote with her arm around Bieber, tagging the private jet company PRVT.

Before her trip, Jenner was spotted at the West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy with Kourtney Kardashian for a party celebrating family friend Daniel Chetrit’s birthday.

Jenner’s ex, Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons was also in attendance at the party, however, he did not make an appearance on the model’s Instagram Story. The pair went on a “break” in May.

