Kendall Jenner Keeps Wearing This Unexpected Birkenstock That's Just as Comfy as Its Famous Sandal
Kendall Jenner is nothing if not fashion forward, so we constantly find ourselves seeking her out for style inspiration, especially when it comes to footwear. She loves a good chunky shoe, from quirky '90s loafers to "ugly" cushy pool slides, but there's one chunky shoe of hers in particular that we can't stop thinking about.
Back in February, the supermodel was photographed strolling around Los Angeles wearing a rainbow cardigan over a graphic tee, wide-leg jeans, and a pair of Birkenstocks — but not the ones you might be thinking of. Instead of slipping on the brand's iconic Arizona slides (which we know she owns), she opted for a pair of the Boston clogs.
Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed in Taupe, $150; zappos.com
The unexpected shoe is actually pretty sensible for this time of year, when the weather does whatever it wants. Unlike your open-toe slides, they'll keep your feet protected from the elements, not to mention a little bit warmer. Plus, they're just as easy to slip on for your everyday errands, walking the dog, or strolls around the neighborhood.
Clunky clogs are making a major comeback in the fashion world, and the Birkenstock version is one that's not only on trend, but also undeniably comfortable. It's made with the brand's signature anatomical cork footbed that molds to the shape of your feet, offering optimal arch support. The clog has a soft suede upper and an adjustable pin buckle to secure the shoe so that it doesn't suddenly fly off while you're walking.
The Birkenstock Boston clog is actually becoming pretty popular around Hollywood: Celebrities like Lucy Hale, Kristen Stewart, Kaia Gerber, and Dakota Johnson are wearing the closed-toe shoe with everything from baggy sweatpants to skinny jeans. Jenner herself had been spotted wearing the same taupe Birkenstock clogs on numerous occasions at the end of 2021, and she also owns a black leather pair from the brand's collaboration with designer Rick Owens.
Scroll down to shop the supermodel-approved Birkenstock clogs!
Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs in Black Oiled Leather, $130–$174.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Suede Soft Footbed Clogs in Mocha, $145; madewell.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog, $170; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Kendall Jenner Keeps Wearing This Unexpected Birkenstock That's Just as Comfy as Its Famous Sandal
- Kylie Jenner Is the Most Recent Famous Mom to Wear These Comfy and Supportive Compression Leggings
- Renee Zellweger's Bright Orange Pants Are Actually Easy to Style for Spring
- These Comfy Hanes Finds Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon, and Everything Is Under $15