Kendall Jenner Posts Sexy Bikini Selfie, Sister Khloé Kardashian Jokes It's Actually of Herself

Khloé Kardashian is joking around in the comments on Kendall Jenner‘s latest bikini selfie.

Over the weekend, the supermodel, 22, shared a series of sexy selfies on Instagram wearing a neon yellow Kendall + Kylie knot front bikini top and high rise bottoms (which can be yours for $78!) and posed in each shot with her head just barely cropped out. And hours later, Jenner shared yet another photo of her torso — wearing just a tiny crop top and thong with her head again cropped out on her Instagram story along with the caption, “kids clothes.”

Fans immediately began commenting on the photos, with one fan calling Jenner’s killer abs “bodyyyyy goals.” But since the star’s face wasn’t clearly visible in any of the selfies, Jenner’s older sister jokingly pretended the photos were actually of herself.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Instagram account @commentsbycelebs spotted Kardashian’s cheeky comment on Jenner’s post, which read, “Why did you cut my head off?”

Even though we know Kardashian, 33, isn’t really the bikini model in Jenner’s Instagram photos, the new mom, who welcomed daughter True Thompson on April 12, has been working hard on her post-baby body and sharing it all with her fans on social media.

The new mom has shared her progress and showed off her stomach to fans on Snapchat and Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets,” Kardashian recently tweeted on Instagram. “It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.”

Kardashian continued, “Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long-lasting results. I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individual’s own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness.”