Kendall Jenner/Instagram

We’ve seen countless swimsuit moments from the Kardashian-Jenner family (click here for an extensive KarJenner bikini retrospective), but Kendall Jenner‘s latest Instagram post made us stop and do a double take.

The model shared an Instagram video on Friday wearing a skimpy string teal bikini with delicate pendant necklace. The caption-less video shows her smiling and walking out of the water.

On her Instagram story, she shared another video of herself dancing and singing in the pool, this time wearing white unbuttoned jeans and a cone-shaped straw hat.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner’s getting in some much-needed down time after a busy Fashion Month. After skipping the runway during New York Fashion Week, she made her Fashion Month debut in London, walking for Riccardo Tisci’s first collection for Burberry.

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Then she joined the rest of the supermodel squad, including Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid at Alberta Ferretti.

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Then they reunited again on the Fendi catwalk.

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

She also walked the Moschino show in a scribble-print outfit.

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

She was joined by other supers at the Missoni show.

Shutterstock (3)

And Jenner ended a hectic Fashion Month walking the Off-White runway alongside Bella.

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the model recently opened up more about her battle with anxiety. “I’m still trying to cope with my ongoing anxiety,” she said in a voiceover, and a counselor responds, “You need to have a better work/life balance.”

Looks like Jenner’s getting the hang of that work-life balance!