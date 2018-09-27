Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Take Their Wine to Go as They Party in Paris

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner enjoy wine so much they had to take it to go!

On Wednesday, the model BFFs were spotted walking out of the George V Hotel in Paris with a glass of wine in-hand en route to the American Embassy for a private party.

For their night out, Jenner, 22, opted for a bright red, one-shoulder embellished gown while Hadid, 21, wore a long-sleeved jersey dress that featured a multi-colored collar.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and Bella’s tresses were in loose waves.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Neil Warner/SplashNews.com

While their wine glasses served as the perfect accessory, it is no new trend. Rihanna has long been known for her penchant for bringing her wine with her.

Over the years, the 30-year-old “Diamonds” singer has been photographed on numerous occasions indulging in the fermented beverage to go.

Rihanna FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com

SplashNews.com

It all began in 2015 when Rihanna stepped out to eat in Santa Monica, California. Instead of finishing the drink inside, Rihanna carried a glass of red wine from the restaurant to her car.

Rihanna was again photographed carrying a glass of wine in Prague in 2016. However, instead of red, she opted for white.