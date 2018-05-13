Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Light Up Cannes on Glamorous Girls' Night

Cannes you say, “Girls’ night out”?

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, who have spent the past few days wowing on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France, hit the town on Saturday night. The BFFs are used to serving fierce looks as they walk runways together — they were both featured in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, just to namedrop one — but they were all smiles as they headed to a party hand-in-hand after celebrating the movie Le Monde est à Toi (The World Is Yours) at Magnum Beach.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got dolled up in a glittering pink dress with spaghetti straps and matching heels, which she paired with black socks and showed off on Instagram. As for her hair, Jenner’s locks were slicked back in a low updo.

Hadid went casual, pairing a grey crop top with tight metallic shorts and strappy heels. The 21-year-old model — who has been sparking romance speculation with former boyfriend The Weekend during the festival — accessorized with a matching necklace and earring set and slung a black backpack over her shoulders.

Jenner also documented the night on her Instagram story, taking selfies with another pal and silly videos of herself.

The friends have been baring it all on the red carpet this week — sometimes literally. Jenner stepped out at the Chopard party Friday rocking a sparkly semi-sheer dress sans bra. The next day, she walked the red carpet ahead of a screening of Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil), looking gorgeous in a tiered, full-length sheer white gown, which she wore with only a pair of nude-colored panties underneath.

Meanwhile, Hadid has upped the glam factor in a strapless blush gown by Dior for a screening of Ash Is Purest White.

Turns out that despite their similar backgrounds in reality TV and modeling, Hadid and Jenner met on social media.

“I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter,” Hadid told InStyle last year of meeting Jenner. “That was before we started modeling; I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we’re best friends. She’s a pretty significant human I met online.”

And even Hadid’s mom approves of their relationship.

“I love Kendall,” Yolanda Hadid told People Now earlier this year. “I think she’s amazing, I think she’s a beautiful human being and I don’t see her how you guys see her, I see her as my daughters’ girlfriend and she’s a sweetheart.”