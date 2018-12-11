Kendall Jenner Bares All in Gold Mesh Gown at 2018 British Fashion Awards

Kendall Jenner showed off her famous model curves at the 2018 British Fashion Awards on Monday night.

For the event, hosted at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Jenner, 23, opted for a gold mesh, long-sleeved gown with embellished accents by London Fashion Week designer Julien MacDonald.

The fitted number left little to the imagination — in addition to Jenner going braless, the gown featured an open back and a high slit in the front.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pulled the look together with gold dangling earrings and tan sandals. As for her glam, the model styled her hair in a sleek up-do and wore soft makeup.

Kendall Jenner Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Of course, this isn’t the first time Jenner has gone with a see-through look. In May, Jenner made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival by choosing to go braless in a semi-sheer dress. She looked glamorous in a tiered, full-length white gown, which she wore with only a pair of beige-colored panties underneath.

Nonetheless, Jenner wasn’t the only celebrity to make a jaw-dropping appearance at the British Fashion Awards Monday.

Meghan Markle made an unannounced appearance for a special reason: to honor her wedding dress designer — Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy — with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

Kendall Jenner Antony Jones/BFC/Getty

Markle, alongside actress Rosamund Pike, was all smiles as she cradled her growing baby bump over her one-shoulder Givenchy black dress. She completed the look with a gold “Karat” heel by Tamara Mellon and a gold cuff bracelet by Pippa Small. She also swept her hair back into a low bun — without her signature pieces of loose hair in the front.

“It is such an honor to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.,” Markle said to cheers from the audience.