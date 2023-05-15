Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Rock Matching Looks – Yet Again! – On Date Night in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny can't stop twinning.

After a source close to the pair exclusively told PEOPLE earlier this month that they are "getting more serious," the duo has been spotted on a handful of public dates in coordinating styles, most recently in head-to-toe leather looks.

The 27-year-old model and 29-year-old musician were photographed leaving the popular Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi in perfectly matching ensembles over the weekend.

Jenner walked out of the date ahead of her boyfriend in a long leather trench coat layered over a matching tube top and flared black leggings. Leather heels with buckle detail, a simple dark ring and a green snakeskin bag completed the look.



Bad Bunny trailed behind the model in a complementary outfit consisting of a Western-style leather jacket he buttoned all the way up, matching leather pants, a black turtleneck, square-toe boots and accessories like a black baseball hat, silver rings, orange-tinted glasses and wine glass still in hand.

This appearance came right after the two had another date night front row at a Lakers playoff game over the weekend.

While they cozied up to watch the game, the two both rocked snakeskin boots, cowboy style for Bad Banny and knee-high stilettos for Jenner.

To complete their looks, Jenner wore a white tank top and tan, furry mini skirt while her new flame wore black trousers, a white button-up, a leather jacket and a bolo tie. He was also sporting the same hat he wore on their most recent date night.



Previously, the stars stepped out in another coordinating leather look when they were first starting to see each other.

Earlier this month, they went out in New York City and spent some time in a hookah bar before they were photographed leaving for the night in different, yet complementary, leather looks.

Jenner, trailing ahead, wore a brown sheer Paloma Wool off-the-shoulder top paired with a Blumarine brown shearling mini skirt and boots.

Bad Bunny followed Jenner's lead in a Western-looking black-and-yellow leather jacket layered over a black tee, matching slacks, a belt, black shoes, rings and layers of silver necklaces. He finished his look off with sunglasses.