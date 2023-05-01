Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Wear Coordinated Leather Looks for a Night Out

You expect nothing less from this stylish pair

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 1, 2023 03:59 PM
Kendall Jenner holds onto Bad Bunny as they exit Pergola Hookah Bar!
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. Photo: BACKGRID

These two know some things about style.

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were just spotted out in New York City, and, their coordinating style could not be missed.

After spending some time in a hookah bar, the two were photographed leaving for the night in different-yet-complementary leather looks.

Jenner, trailing ahead, wore a brown sheer Paloma Wool off-the-shoulder top and paired it with a Blumarine brown shearling mini skirt and boots.

Bad Bunny followed Jenner's lead in a Western-looking black and yellow leather jacket layered over a black tee, matching slacks, a Western belt, black shoes, rings and layers of silver necklaces. He finished his look off with sunglasses to block out the camera flashes.

Before this outing, the model and the musician were spotted cozying up to one another after Bad Bunny's performance at Coachella.

In a photo from the night, Jenner smiled while sporting a white T-shirt and black sunglasses as she chatted with the singer, who was covered up with a black-and-white checkered bandana around his face and black sunglasses. He also wore an oversized white patterned shirt and silver hoop earrings.

"They looked very cozy together," a photographer source told PEOPLE at the time.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Kendall Jenner; Bad Bunny. Karwai Tang/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for CinemaCon

Another source exclusively told PEOPLE this week that the Kardashians star and the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer are "getting more serious."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source shared. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The insider also noted that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the insider added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

