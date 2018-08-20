Kendall Jenner Slammed by Fellow Models for Saying She's 'Super Selective' with Runway Shows

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is getting major blowback from her peers.

For Love magazine‘s 10th-anniversary issue, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 22, revealed that she has the option to book a certain number of runway appearances in comparison to “those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do.”

Jenner, who dethroned Gisele Bündchen as Forbes highest paid model of 2017, recalled that being on the “verge of a mental breakdown” led her to the decision of being “super selective” with the number of gigs she takes on.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do. More power to ’em,” she said.

“But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back,” Jenner added.

WATCH: Kendall Jenner Talks Her Sexuality, Stormi and Sitting Out Fashion Month

Jenner’s comment angered several models, most of whom who called her out on social media.

“‘Whatever the f— those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families,” model Daria Strokous shared on Instagram Story. “Oh, and it’s 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f—— proud of every single one of the girls that did it.”

Irina Djuranovic also shared a screen grab of Jenner’s Love quote, writing, “Never been so indirectly and publicly offended in my whole entire life … to be called a supermodel how easy it comes to you.”

Polish model Jac Jagaciak said: “This makes me so angry… So disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry – yes they had to work their way up. Please get in touch with the real world!”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Vita Sidorkina also shared, “Maybe ‘those girls’ need to pay their bills that’s why they are doing 30 shows? No words…”

Love Magazine/Instagram

actual models going off at candle generic pic.twitter.com/cT1SGhPCPO — 𝔤𝔦𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔯 𝔰𝔭𝔦𝔠𝔢 (@MCGAMELIA) August 20, 2018

In March, Jenner talked about why she made the conscious decision to skip the entire European fashion show calendar.

“I made it a point at the beginning of 2017 to consciously slow down, take more time for myself, be more selective and not just do whatever my agents tell me to do,” she told Jonathan Van Meter in Vogue’s April 2018 cover story.

“I had a lot of people in the industry say to me, ‘I know you have a busy schedule—what do you do to stay calm, cool, and collected?’ I was like, ‘Um, nothing?’ And then one day, when I was having a freak-out—I was having multiple freak-outs—I was like, OK, I’m going to try this,” she said. “So I found this lady, she’s awesome, she taught me TM [transcendental meditation], and I love it.”