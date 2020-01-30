Kendall Jenner is finally getting a cut of sister Kylie Jenner’s billion-dollar company, Kylie Cosmetics.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old supermodel appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show, where she announced a makeup collection with Kylie Cosmetics, following in the footsteps of sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, mom Kris Jenner — even Kylie’s daughter Stormi! — who have all collaborated with Kylie on collections.

“And you’re doing a makeup collab with Kylie as well, which is very cool,” the talk show host, 62, said after congratulating Kendall on her recent Versace Spring/Summer 2020 campaign.

“Yes, we’re very excited about it,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said. “We’ve actually not said anything, that we’re doing it, yet.”

“Oh this is an announcement?” DeGeneres asked, as the crowd cheered with excitement.

“We haven’t done one yet. I’m the last sister — or the last family member — I think. I had a contract before with another makeup company, so now I’m able to do it.

“And I might be wearing some of it tonight, right now,” the star, who rocked a winged eyeliner, shimmery bronzer and a glossy mauve-toned lip, teased. “I’m excited.”

“You look great! That’s going to be very cool…the two of you together,” DeGeneres said.

“I feel like we’re really going big because I’m her full blood,” Kendall responded (she and Kylie are the daughters of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner; Kim, Khloé and Kourtney are the daughters of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian). “We’re taking it seriously.”

Kendall partnered with Estée Lauder from 2015 through 2017 as the face of the Estée Edits collection.

Kylie addressed her older sister’s business deal during an Instagram Live last year, telling fans, “You know Kendall was in a contract for a really long time, so I couldn’t do a collab with her. That’s the only reason why I didn’t collab with her,” she said, before hinting at an upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collaboration: “But, you know, we worked it out.”

Also during Thursday’s episode, DeGeneres surprised the supermodel and fan of the new Netflix documentary series Cheer by introducing her to a few members of the Navarro College cheerleading squad.

Jenner — who used to be a cheerleader in high school — admitted her love for Navarro cheerleader Morgan Simianer.

“I love Morgan, too,” DeGeneres, 62, agreed before shouting out Simianer’s name as she appeared from backstage to surprise Jenner.

The cheerleader and model embrace as they meet, and Simianer gifts Jenner with a Navarro cheerleading uniform.

“I have a surprise for you,” Simianer told Jenner. “One of our cheer uniforms for you, because girl you look good in everything.”

And soon enough, Jenner was wearing her new Navarro uniform as she and Ellen producer Andy Lassner learn how to do a “prep” stunt — where the flyer stands on two bases’ hands and is risen up with their arms in a high V position.

After the Cheer squad demonstrated the stunt, Jenner hesitated, saying she may only do a “thigh stand,” which is a similar stunt but the flyer simply stands on the two bases’ thighs instead of their hands.

Jenner was ultimately persuaded to try the prep, and completed the stunt effortlessly. “This is crazy!” she said after hitting her high V position.