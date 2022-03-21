Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Double Date with Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker went out for dinner in Santa Monica, California with Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

It was couples date night for Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin!

On Sunday, the longtime friends had dinner together in Santa Monica, California, alongside their beaus — Jenner's NBA boyfriend Devin Booker and Baldwin's husband Justin Bieber.

The famous duos were photographed walking hand-in-hand while leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant, a popular Italian eatery.

For the double date, Jenner, 26 — who showed off her new light auburn hair color — styled leather pants with a black and brown sheer tank top. Booker, 25, donned a pink shirt and tan jacket, which he paired with jeans and sneakers.

Meanwhile Baldwin, 25, rocked a black halter dress and matching boots as Bieber, 28, coordinated in a black leather jacket. He also wore a colorful sweater underneath with gray pants, accessorizing the look with sunglasses and a hat.

Jenner and Booker made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021 after rumors of a romance followed them through most of 2020. Last February, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner's family approved of Booker as her boyfriend.

"What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship," the source said at the time. "They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

The couple then celebrated their one-year anniversary in mid-June 2021. A short time later, a source told PEOPLE that their relationship was continually growing stronger.

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, the Phoenix Suns guard was asked if being in the "public eye" as both an athlete and Jenner's boyfriend is hard. "I wouldn't say hard," Booker said in response. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now."

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018. The couple recently had a health scare, Baldwin hospitalized earlier this month after having "stroke-like symptoms."

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," Baldwin wrote on her Instagram Story on March 12. She added that the incident "was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through" but that she was "home now and doing well."

Following the news, a source told PEOPLE that the "Peaches" performer was "very worried" about his wife. "He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests," the insider said.

Bieber later shared an update about his wife's medical emergency at a concert in Denver, Colorado. "Life randomly throws you curveballs," he said. "You know, we can't really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out."